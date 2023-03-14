Perth swim club urges SNP to match UK funds and save city’s leisure pool from closure By Rachel Amery March 14 2023, 4.13pm Updated: March 14 2023, 4.56pm 0 comments Perth Leisure Pool is at threat of closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Perth Leisure Pool Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save
Conversation