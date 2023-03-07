Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre could close this year amid soaring energy costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre could close this year with soaring energy costs a major factor.

A councillor has revealed Live Active Leisure proposed “a number of significant cuts” including the closure of Dewars Centre from July 1 and Perth Leisure Pool from September 1.

It is understood the proposal was made during a briefing to councillors prior to last week’s meeting where they agreed the 2023/24 budget meeting for Perth and Kinross Council.

Live Active Leisure’s chairman David Maclehose has since confirmed the provider “is having to consider difficult choices from a wide range of savings proposals”.

Leader says services need to change

Conservative group leader John Duff revealed the pressures facing Live Active Leisure at PKC’s budget meeting last week.

Tabling his group’s revenue budget amendment he said: “Live Active Leisure propose a number of significant cuts to services including closure of Perth Leisure Pool from 1 September this year and the Dewar’s Centre from 1 July.

“We recognise that these facilities are expensive to operate and have proposed funding of £350,000 and £360,000 respectively in order to keep both facilities fully open during 2023/24.”

The Conservative amendment was rejected but the approved SNP budget did commit £150,000 for a council-wide review of leisure and cultural assets in Perth and Kinross.

SNP council leader Grant Laing said: “Services will still need to change and evolve in the coming years, with a very clear focus on health and wellbeing, and with a balance between city centre provision and the needs of rural communities.”

Proposal ‘to close both facilities’

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week, Cllr Duff said he understood the proposal was to close both facilities until the new PH20 building – the now shelved project to replace Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre – was built.

Cllr Duff said: “My understanding is the facilities would be closed until PH20 was built.”

PKC’s two Labour councillors tabled the only capital budget amendment not to pause PH20 – the project to replace Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre. It was rejected by 38 votes to two.

Board of directors to meet

Following last week’s budget meeting, Live Active Leisure‘s chairman David Maclehose welcomed the council’s decision to withdraw the proposed 4% reduction to the organisation’s contract fee and provide £110,000 of additional funding.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Whilst this decision will undoubtedly assist the organisation with its financial challenges it unfortunately does not remove them entirely.

“The venues that we manage and operate are high demand users of energy and therefore the energy cost increases over the last 18 months alone, have had a big impact financially.”

Mr Maclehose revealed the board of directors will meet on March 16 to decide the way forward.

He said: “In response to these challenges, and to ensure that we can operate on a sustainable basis, the company is having to consider difficult choices from a wide range of savings proposals.”

Huge price hike in 18 months

Back in October 2021 councillors were told the annual utility costs for Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre were approximately £500,000.

Energy prices have soared considerably since then.