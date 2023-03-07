Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre could close this year amid soaring energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre could close this year amid soaring energy costs

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 7 2023, 11.12am
The entrance to Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The entrance to Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre could close this year with soaring energy costs a major factor.

A councillor has revealed Live Active Leisure proposed “a number of significant cuts” including the closure of Dewars Centre from July 1 and Perth Leisure Pool from September 1.

It is understood the proposal was made during a briefing to councillors prior to last week’s meeting where they agreed the 2023/24 budget meeting for Perth and Kinross Council.

Live Active Leisure’s chairman David Maclehose has since confirmed the provider “is having to consider difficult choices from a wide range of savings proposals”.

Leader says services need to change

Conservative group leader John Duff revealed the pressures facing Live Active Leisure at PKC’s budget meeting last week.

Tabling his group’s revenue budget amendment he said: “Live Active Leisure propose a number of significant cuts to services including closure of Perth Leisure Pool from 1 September this year and the Dewar’s Centre from 1 July.

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead curling at the Dewars Centre in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We recognise that these facilities are expensive to operate and have proposed funding of £350,000 and £360,000 respectively in order to keep both facilities fully open during 2023/24.”

The Conservative amendment was rejected but the approved SNP budget did commit £150,000 for a council-wide review of leisure and cultural assets in Perth and Kinross.

SNP council leader Grant Laing said: “Services will still need to change and evolve in the coming years, with a very clear focus on health and wellbeing, and with a balance between city centre provision and the needs of rural communities.”

Proposal ‘to close both facilities’

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week, Cllr Duff said he understood the proposal was to close both facilities until the new PH20 building – the now shelved project to replace Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre – was built.

Cllr Duff said: “My understanding is the facilities would be closed until PH20 was built.”

John Duff outside the Dewars Centre after winning re-election in May 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

PKC’s two Labour councillors tabled the only capital budget amendment not to pause PH20 – the project to replace Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre. It was rejected by 38 votes to two.

Board of directors to meet

Following last week’s budget meeting, Live Active Leisure‘s chairman David Maclehose  welcomed the council’s decision to withdraw the proposed 4% reduction to the organisation’s contract fee and provide £110,000 of additional funding.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Whilst this decision will undoubtedly assist the organisation with its financial challenges it unfortunately does not remove them entirely.

“The venues that we manage and operate are high demand users of energy and therefore the energy cost increases over the last 18 months alone, have had a big impact financially.”

David Maclehose.

Mr Maclehose revealed the board of directors will meet on March 16 to decide the way forward.

He said: “In response to these challenges, and to ensure that we can operate on a sustainable basis, the company is having to consider difficult choices from a wide range of savings proposals.”

Huge price hike in 18 months

Back in October 2021 councillors were told the annual utility costs for Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre were approximately £500,000.

Energy prices have soared considerably since then.

