MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn’t deserve its rich kid reputation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn’t deserve its rich kid reputation

By Martel Maxwell
March 14 2023, 4.35pm Updated: March 14 2023, 4.48pm
Tennis has brought Martel a lifetime of joy and now she's passing that passion on to her sons.

When I overheard a conversation about tennis at the table next to me at Pacamara on the Perth Road, my ears pricked up.

Two ladies around my age were talking about an article in the Evening Telegraph about the Tennis Scotland Awards.

Three of the people on the shortlist are from Tayside – more of which later.

But then, one of the ladies said tennis is a sport for the rich, and she felt intimidated knowing where to start with her kids.

Regulars will know I’m a big fan – of playing tennis, watching it and encouraging anyone to take part.

It’s a skill I developed as a kid when my mum, who brought me up herself, dropped me at Forthill Sports Club during the summer holidays while she worked.

And over the hours, days and weeks, I fell in love with the game.

It’s not like me but I bit my tongue in the cafe. And now I wish I had spoken up because there are so many ways to join in.

And in comparison to other sports, which need different boots for different surfaces, or team kits, tennis is much more affordable.

Tennis is for rich kids? Allow me to put you straight on that

Yes you could join a fancy leisure club and buy a specialist racket they’ll grow out of in a year or two.

Martel grabs a selfie with Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray.

Or you could pay £7 a week or less for a group lesson in a public park and pick up a decent starter racket for £20.

It’s much easier to find one person to play a game with, than the other nine required for a game of five a sides.

And scratch the surface and you’ll soon see what’s on offer in the tennis world right under our noses in terms of affordable lessons with brilliant coaches.

In fact, if you want your child to have a go but don’t know where to start – or if you’re worried about the costs – email me.

I’ll put my passion where my mouth is and give you all the advice you need.

If your child is seriously good and wants to compete, they will need to travel – around the UK and possibly the world. And that requires deep pockets.

But then again, there’s funding available. And why would anyone ever let the thought of being really good at something put them off?

At the very, least, you’ll always be able to have a hit, keep fit and make pals.

One of the ladies in my tennis group is 83 and no one can compete with her drop shots on a good day.

It’s a sport for everyone, whatever their age or background.

But back to that tennis story in the news.

Tayside tennis stars are showing the way forward

Dundonian Katie McKay, 19, is up for a Rising Star award from Tennis Scotland. That’s for under-21s who have made an exceptional contribution both on and off the court.

Rising tennis star Katie McKay from Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Dundee-based Fabian Haut has been playing tennis for around 50 years and has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year award after offering sessions for elderly local residents to combat loneliness.

And finally, there’s Tayside-based Alessia Palmieri, shortlisted in the Development Coach of the Year category. I’ve seen her coach my boys and a more patient, professional, passionate coach you couldn’t find.

She currently plays at Fossoway Tennis Club near Kinross and Dunfermline Tennis Club and is working to increase the number of girls playing tennis through her coaching at Fossoway and the exceptional Adam Brown Tennis Academy.

If you live in Perthshire, do give Adam’s Academy a look – we’re lucky to have such a dynamic set up in Scotland.

Kids in Scotland have no shortage of tennis inspiration

You can join the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) to find out where free lessons might be as well as starter tournaments – and that’s free too.

Tennis mum Judy Murray, seen here with pupils at Perth Grammar School, has worked hard to introduce more kids to the sport. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

And if we needed any further inspiration, just look at the Murray brothers – Jamie and Andy – as well as their power house of a mother, Judy.

She has dedicated her life to accessibility and opportunity and, while we’re not there yet, the tennis world is much more open and equal than it was when she was fighting for places for her sons to play and grow.

Tennis Scotland is celebrating real growth in the sport across the country. Membership has soared to an all-time high of 75,000, and there will be plenty to celebrate at the annual awards.

So to the ladies whose conversation I was listening in to, I’m sorry and thank you for providing me with the inspiration for this week’s column. I hope I’ve changed your mind.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker
5
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Think SNP bickering is bad? Imagine the fallout if Kate Forbes wins
8
COURIER OPINION: Big Noise Douglas needs clarity on its future
REBECCA BAIRD: Mystic Meg brought playful magic to my family's breakfast table
3
ANDREW LIDDLE: Will SNP leadership contenders wreck party in their fight to front it?
5
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
KEZIA DUGDALE: 'Continuity candidate' ought to work in Humza Yousaf's favour
2

Most Read

1
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Perth swim club urges SNP to match UK funds and save city's leisure pool…
Huge £17m Dundee SSEN Transmission 'operations warehouse' approved

Editor's Picks

Most Commented