MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn’t deserve its rich kid reputation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When I overheard a conversation about tennis at the table next to me at Pacamara on the Perth Road, my ears pricked up.

Two ladies around my age were talking about an article in the Evening Telegraph about the Tennis Scotland Awards.

Three of the people on the shortlist are from Tayside – more of which later.

But then, one of the ladies said tennis is a sport for the rich, and she felt intimidated knowing where to start with her kids.

Regulars will know I’m a big fan – of playing tennis, watching it and encouraging anyone to take part.

It’s a skill I developed as a kid when my mum, who brought me up herself, dropped me at Forthill Sports Club during the summer holidays while she worked.

And over the hours, days and weeks, I fell in love with the game.

It’s not like me but I bit my tongue in the cafe. And now I wish I had spoken up because there are so many ways to join in.

And in comparison to other sports, which need different boots for different surfaces, or team kits, tennis is much more affordable.

Tennis is for rich kids? Allow me to put you straight on that

Yes you could join a fancy leisure club and buy a specialist racket they’ll grow out of in a year or two.

Or you could pay £7 a week or less for a group lesson in a public park and pick up a decent starter racket for £20.

It’s much easier to find one person to play a game with, than the other nine required for a game of five a sides.

And scratch the surface and you’ll soon see what’s on offer in the tennis world right under our noses in terms of affordable lessons with brilliant coaches.

In fact, if you want your child to have a go but don’t know where to start – or if you’re worried about the costs – email me.

I’ll put my passion where my mouth is and give you all the advice you need.

Have you played padel? My first full match today was great fun. I do prefer tennis ..but it doesn’t have to be either/or. It’s a new skill and so sociable. Huge in so many countries and gathering momentum here. Thanks @adambrowntennisacademy 🎾 #padel pic.twitter.com/0rkFgcC0yJ — Martel Maxwell (@MartelMaxwell) January 13, 2023

If your child is seriously good and wants to compete, they will need to travel – around the UK and possibly the world. And that requires deep pockets.

But then again, there’s funding available. And why would anyone ever let the thought of being really good at something put them off?

At the very, least, you’ll always be able to have a hit, keep fit and make pals.

One of the ladies in my tennis group is 83 and no one can compete with her drop shots on a good day.

It’s a sport for everyone, whatever their age or background.

But back to that tennis story in the news.

Tayside tennis stars are showing the way forward

Dundonian Katie McKay, 19, is up for a Rising Star award from Tennis Scotland. That’s for under-21s who have made an exceptional contribution both on and off the court.

Dundee-based Fabian Haut has been playing tennis for around 50 years and has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year award after offering sessions for elderly local residents to combat loneliness.

And finally, there’s Tayside-based Alessia Palmieri, shortlisted in the Development Coach of the Year category. I’ve seen her coach my boys and a more patient, professional, passionate coach you couldn’t find.

She currently plays at Fossoway Tennis Club near Kinross and Dunfermline Tennis Club and is working to increase the number of girls playing tennis through her coaching at Fossoway and the exceptional Adam Brown Tennis Academy.

If you live in Perthshire, do give Adam’s Academy a look – we’re lucky to have such a dynamic set up in Scotland.

Kids in Scotland have no shortage of tennis inspiration

You can join the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) to find out where free lessons might be as well as starter tournaments – and that’s free too.

And if we needed any further inspiration, just look at the Murray brothers – Jamie and Andy – as well as their power house of a mother, Judy.

She has dedicated her life to accessibility and opportunity and, while we’re not there yet, the tennis world is much more open and equal than it was when she was fighting for places for her sons to play and grow.

Tennis Scotland is celebrating real growth in the sport across the country. Membership has soared to an all-time high of 75,000, and there will be plenty to celebrate at the annual awards.

So to the ladies whose conversation I was listening in to, I’m sorry and thank you for providing me with the inspiration for this week’s column. I hope I’ve changed your mind.