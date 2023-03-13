Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre to be decided on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre to be decided on Thursday

By Amie Flett
March 13 2023, 4.31pm Updated: March 13 2023, 5.21pm
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth dad fears his sons will have nowhere to learn to swim if bosses vote to close the city’s pool this week.

Live Active Leisure bosses will hold a budget meeting on Thursday, which could see Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre closed due to soaring energy costs.

Perth and Kinross Council protected the leisure group’s funding in its own budget, but it is feared this is not enough to protect the facilities due to the rising cost of living.

Dad-of-two Chris Ness, from Perth, said he has safety concerns over the uncertain future of the pool as his sons, four-year-old Lucas and Leo, 2, will have nowhere to learn to swim.

The 36-year-old postman said:  “I just thought it was ridiculous when I first heard about it – I just don’t see why it would even be an option.

Chris fears there will be nowhere for his sons to swim. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There are so many reasons not to close it – especially with there being no other pool anywhere near.

“My (oldest) son learns to swim there just now and I learned to swim there when I was at school – it caters to everyone and it’s not like it’s not busy.

“You see stories about people drowning and where kids have been playing near water – it’s just a life skill and something everyone should be able to have access to with decent facilities to learn to swim.

“I just think it’s vital for everyone to have that option.”

3,500 locals sign petition to save Perth Leisure Pool

The nearby Olympia pools in Dundee have been closed since October 2021 in a long-running repair saga.

Chris launched a petition to encourage the council to keep the pool open which has since had over 3,500 signatures.

He added: “I think there’s honestly an outrage from most people that there’s a potential for it to close – I’d like to think they can’t really ignore that.”

A separate petition was also launched this week to save the Dewars Centre, the home of Perth Curling Club.

Replacement facilities on pause

Gordon Currie, president of Perth City Swim Club, commented on his shock at the proposals to close the pool and ice rink before the completion of the new PH20 building – a project designed to replace the two facilities – which is currently stalled.

He said: “It is shocking that it has come to this.

“It is absolutely critical that the money is found to keep the pool and ice rink open.

“They must remain open until the replacement PH20 is fully under way.

“Running down these buildings through lack of investment has been an act of social vandalism.

“The pool and rink play a vital role in the general physical and mental wellbeing of Perth residents.”

Decision to be made on Thursday

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The council rejected all proposals to reduce Live Active Leisure’s funding in setting its 2023/24 revenue budget last week, and allocated an extra £110,000 for LAL to keep key services in rural areas running.

“The council is also investing £150,000 in a strategic review of all leisure and culture facilities.

“The review will inform which facilities need future investment, based on customer needs, current building condition and other factors.

“Live Active Leisure still has internal spending pressures and the board is now considering how best to achieve this whilst maintaining services across Perth and Kinross as effectively as it can.

“It is working closely with the council on this.”

Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A decision is set to be made on Thursday by Live Active’s board of directors.

Chairman David Maclehose said: “The venues that we manage and operate are high demand users of energy and therefore the energy cost increases over the last 18 months alone have had a big impact financially.

“In response to these challenges, and to ensure that we can operate on a sustainable basis, the company is having to consider difficult choices from a wide range of savings proposals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
More snow to affect Tayside and Fife after new weather alerts issued
Only ONE dog fouling fine paid in Perth in last year
Dundee men lobbed missiles at police during high-speed chase filmed on TikTok
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?
Ex-Corrie villain Gray O'Brien to trade terror for tweed in Perth Theatre's Educating Rita
Jailed car thief smashed up cell at HMP Perth over prison transfer plan
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2

Most Read

1
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented