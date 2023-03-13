Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre to be decided on Thursday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth dad fears his sons will have nowhere to learn to swim if bosses vote to close the city’s pool this week.

Live Active Leisure bosses will hold a budget meeting on Thursday, which could see Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre closed due to soaring energy costs.

Perth and Kinross Council protected the leisure group’s funding in its own budget, but it is feared this is not enough to protect the facilities due to the rising cost of living.

Dad-of-two Chris Ness, from Perth, said he has safety concerns over the uncertain future of the pool as his sons, four-year-old Lucas and Leo, 2, will have nowhere to learn to swim.

The 36-year-old postman said: “I just thought it was ridiculous when I first heard about it – I just don’t see why it would even be an option.

“There are so many reasons not to close it – especially with there being no other pool anywhere near.

“My (oldest) son learns to swim there just now and I learned to swim there when I was at school – it caters to everyone and it’s not like it’s not busy.

“You see stories about people drowning and where kids have been playing near water – it’s just a life skill and something everyone should be able to have access to with decent facilities to learn to swim.

“I just think it’s vital for everyone to have that option.”

3,500 locals sign petition to save Perth Leisure Pool

The nearby Olympia pools in Dundee have been closed since October 2021 in a long-running repair saga.

Chris launched a petition to encourage the council to keep the pool open which has since had over 3,500 signatures.

He added: “I think there’s honestly an outrage from most people that there’s a potential for it to close – I’d like to think they can’t really ignore that.”

A separate petition was also launched this week to save the Dewars Centre, the home of Perth Curling Club.

Replacement facilities on pause

Gordon Currie, president of Perth City Swim Club, commented on his shock at the proposals to close the pool and ice rink before the completion of the new PH20 building – a project designed to replace the two facilities – which is currently stalled.

He said: “It is shocking that it has come to this.

“It is absolutely critical that the money is found to keep the pool and ice rink open.

“They must remain open until the replacement PH20 is fully under way.

“Running down these buildings through lack of investment has been an act of social vandalism.

“The pool and rink play a vital role in the general physical and mental wellbeing of Perth residents.”

Decision to be made on Thursday

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The council rejected all proposals to reduce Live Active Leisure’s funding in setting its 2023/24 revenue budget last week, and allocated an extra £110,000 for LAL to keep key services in rural areas running.

“The council is also investing £150,000 in a strategic review of all leisure and culture facilities.

“The review will inform which facilities need future investment, based on customer needs, current building condition and other factors.

“Live Active Leisure still has internal spending pressures and the board is now considering how best to achieve this whilst maintaining services across Perth and Kinross as effectively as it can.

“It is working closely with the council on this.”

A decision is set to be made on Thursday by Live Active’s board of directors.

Chairman David Maclehose said: “The venues that we manage and operate are high demand users of energy and therefore the energy cost increases over the last 18 months alone have had a big impact financially.

“In response to these challenges, and to ensure that we can operate on a sustainable basis, the company is having to consider difficult choices from a wide range of savings proposals.”