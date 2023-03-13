Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and money

By Brian Stormont
March 13 2023, 5.00pm
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Scotch lamb shanks offer great value and can be prepared ahead of time using this recipe from makeitscotch.com.

Add Moroccan fruits and spices for a delicious slow cooker meal or slow-cooked in your oven​.

The recipe is a great example of the flexibility of Scottish meat, which can add flavour and value to any meal.

Take a look at another midweek meal – Scotch lamb naan pizza – for further proof.

It is an ideal fit for a midweek meal using Scotch lamb from the local butcher and naan breads from the supermarket.

Whatever you choose, the whole family will love these Scotch meat dishes that can make any occasion go with a bang.

Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks

(Serves 4)

Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks. Image: Make It Scotch
  • Ingredients
  • 4 Scotch lamb shanks approximately 400g each
  • 1 onion
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 40g almonds
  • 400g chopped tin of tomatoes with herbs
  • 50g raisins
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 30ml honey
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • 150ml boiling water
  • Pinch saffron

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Put the lamb shanks into a baking dish and put into the oven while you prep the other ingredients.
  3. Peel the onion, halve and chop, peel and mince the garlic, chop the almonds.
  4. Put the tinned tomatoes, onions, garlic, lemon juice, honey, raisins, almonds, cinnamon, saffron and boiling water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
  5. Take the lamb out of the oven, pour the mixture over the lamb shanks and put back in the oven to cook for 55 minutes, or cook in the slow cooker on low for six hours, or high for three hours.
  6. Baste the shanks halfway through the cooking time.

For more midweek meal ideas, click here to look at our archive. Make It Scotch, which champions the Scottish meat industry, has a swathe of recipe ideas for lamb, beef and pork on its website.

