Midweek meal: Scotch lamb naan pizza is the mash-up menu you need right now

By Brian Stormont
March 8 2023, 5.00pm
Scotch lamb naan pizzas make for a perfect midweek meal. Image: Make it Scotch
Scotch lamb naan pizzas make for a perfect midweek meal. Image: Make it Scotch

Looking for a Indian twist on a classic Italian dish? Want to throw one of Scotland’s finest ingredients into the mix?

Then we have just the dish for you. Scotch lamb naan pizza ticks so many boxes it is perfect for any occasion.

But it is an ideal fit for a midweek meal using Scotch lamb from the local butcher and naan breads from the supermarket.

The whole family will love this mash-up meal that includes a big dollop of sweet mango chutney to spice up the night.

Meanwhile, the Scotch lamb legs flavoured with garam masala underline the versatility in Scottish produce.

Scotch lamb naan pizza

(Serves 4)

Scotch lamb naan pizza. Image: Make It Scotch

Ingredients

  • 400g lamb leg steaks
  • 3 tsp garam masala
  • 1 green pepper
  • 4 spring onions
  • 2 cucumbers
  • 4 naan breads (garlic or plain)
  • 6 tbsp sweet mango chutney, plus 3 extra, to serve
  • 130g grated cheddar or mozzarella cheese
  • 40g natural yoghurt
  • Mint leaves

Method

  1. Preheat an oven grill to high.
  2. Slice Scotch lamb steaks into strips and add to a bowl with the garam masala. Season well.
  3. Slice the pepper, spring onions and use a vegetable peeler to shave long, thin cucumber ribbons.
  4. Get two large baking trays and place two naan breads on each. Spread each naan with even amounts of mango chutney, top with cheese, sliced pepper and lamb.
  5. In two separate batches, grill the naan breads for around five minutes, or until golden and lamb is just cooked.
  6. Top the pizzas with cucumber, dollops of yoghurt, half the extra chutney, spring onions and mint.
  7. Serve with remaining chutney and salad on the side.

If you want some more midweek meal ideas, check out our archive here. Make It Scotch also has some excellent recipes using Scottish meat. Lamb, pork and beef are all represented in the extensive menu.

