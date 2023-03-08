RAB DOUGLAS: Is Championship title race heading to last day Queen’s Park v Dundee shoot-out and would Gary Bowyer sign up for that?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s getting to the stage of the season when you start looking at the fixture list for the run-in.

In Dundee’s case, it all ends with a game against Queen’s Park.

Like last season at Rugby Park, could we be heading for a final day, top two, shoot-out?

It’s starting to look like a real possibility.

An even better question is – would Gary Bowyer take that now?

He wouldn’t admit it in public, that’s for sure.

And, deep down, I don’t think he would actually.

But there’s no doubt that Dundee are making it far tougher for themselves than should have been the case – or that those of us who have tipped them for the title all along thought it would be.

We’re probably past the stage of expecting one team to grab the promotion battle by the scruff of the neck.

Partick Thistle have shown recently that there are plenty of sides who can beat each other and shouldn’t be counted out.

Loads of people will be hoping everything is on the line on the last day – apart from Dundee fans, of course!

Off the pitch, it’s going to be a busy summer whatever league Dundee are in.

To only have three players under contract after this season (one of those having been loaned out and another not even being picked for the bench most weeks) is a strange one.

That will be down to the chief executive and the director of football.

As much as Gary Bowyer will want room to manoeuvre in the next window, he’d rather have the boys tied down who he wants to keep.

There’s no doubt the agents of these players will be doing their homework on what other clubs are interested.

It’s certainly a brave move by Dundee to let things go this long with so many players.

We’ll know come the start of May whether it’s been the right approach.

I’ve written about James McPake and the job he’s doing at Dunfermline recently.

It seems pretty certain that he’s going to be taking the Pars straight back up after a fantastic win against Falkirk in midweek.

The pressure has been on from day one and it speaks volumes about James and his team that they’ve been consistent AND produced in the head to heads with their big rivals.

Good Morning #DAFC Fans 🏁 🔊 Sound up for this one 😎 pic.twitter.com/RbV9NT0eeZ — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 8, 2023

You’d never want to drop down to the third tier when you’re a club as big as Dunfermline but they’ll be coming back to the Championship with real momentum and a feelgood factor that finishing mid-table can’t give you.

And credit to both supporters – nearly 10,000 fans on a Tuesday night in League One is an amazing turn-out.

If Falkirk beat Ayr in their Scottish Cup quarter-final you wouldn’t really call it a big upset.

Celtic will have a tough test at Hearts obviously but I’d expect them and Rangers to avoid a slip-up.

Inverness v Kilmarnock is the intriguing one for me.

Billy Dodds will be really disappointed with their league position after coming so close to going up last season, while Killie’s away form has been awful.

With Inverness struggling financially there’s huge importance on a cup run.

That’s my tie of the round.