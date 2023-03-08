GEORGE CRAN: Dundee contracts expiring and new stadium – big questions hang over long-term plans at Dens but no answers from John Nelms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee contracts expiring and new stadium – big questions hang over long-term plans at Dens but no answers from John Nelms

By George Cran
March 8 2023, 7.00am Updated: March 9 2023, 6.15am
Dundee managing director John Nelms at a recent match against Cove Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee managing director John Nelms at a recent match against Cove Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

Dundee have a breather this week.

It might not be ideal as they aim to get a winning run going.

But it gives us the chance to look beyond the day-to-day, beyond the next crucial game.

In doing so, there are a lot of big questions to be answered.

And few answers coming from the club.

What does the long-term plan look like right now?

Manager Gary Bowyer obviously fronts up to the media before and after every game.

He answers what he can answer and is an easy man to deal with.

Contracts

But any question regarding contracts he can’t answer.

With pretty much the entire squad into the final three months of their contracts, there’s a whole lot of doubt around the place.

Lee Ashcroft revealed last week he’s not heard anything about a new contract at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Only three players have deals beyond the summer and even they have concerns – Zak Rudden has been shipped out on loan, Shaun Byrne seems lucky to get on the bench right now and Tyler French has a broken leg.

From what I can gather, no senior players have been offered terms beyond the summer.

Young players like Lyall Cameron, Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan and Harry Sharp I understand were offered new contracts at the start of the season.

But, with none signed as yet, you wonder how good those offers actually were.

Were they just a slight improvement on current deals to ensure the club gets compensation if they decide to sign elsewhere?

If they were good offers, surely at least one of them would have signed by now.

Senior players

In terms of senior players, I can’t imagine the current situation is anything but a concern and a worry.

Paul McMullan has spoken of his surprise at no contract talks. Image: SNS.

What’s going to happen? Will they keep me? Do they want rid? Why should I put my body on the line for this club if they won’t give me a new deal?

With promotion at stake, that’s not good.

It’s fair to say, players who have been around the block a fair bit are confused by the approach taken.

No doubt Bowyer is too.

He’ll want his own squad by next season but surely doesn’t want to have to sign 20 new players in the summer.

Camperdown

Then there’s the question of the stadium project at Camperdown Park.

The last update was way back at the public consultation in September.

Previously managing director John Nelms had assured local press there would be monthly meetings to update everyone on what’s happening.

This was in the wake of last season and the issue of communication between club and fans was a major problem.

The stadium plan at Camperdown Park.
The stadium plan at Camperdown Park. Image: LJRH Architects

That promise was at the end of last season.

There have been no monthly updates since, despite a number of requests from myself and other local media to interview Mr Nelms.

My information on Dens Park was that the purchase was expected to go through in November.

I didn’t write that because it had been a year since we broke news of that intention and nothing had happened in the time since. The chances were nothing may continue to happen.

Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans. Image: SNS.

I was proved right to hold off and nothing has happened since.

So what’s going on?

The target date was pushed back from 2024 to 2025 but, with planning permission yet to be sought, time is running away very quickly.

We’re now only 21 months away from 2025 and there’s no sign of anything happening.

Communication has been a major problem at the club for a long time now. Staff have worked hard to improve that, it must be said.

But it’s still a real issue and the man with the real answers to the big questions isn’t giving any. It’s about time John Nelms did.

