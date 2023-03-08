GEORGE CRAN: Dundee contracts expiring and new stadium – big questions hang over long-term plans at Dens but no answers from John Nelms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have a breather this week.

It might not be ideal as they aim to get a winning run going.

But it gives us the chance to look beyond the day-to-day, beyond the next crucial game.

In doing so, there are a lot of big questions to be answered.

And few answers coming from the club.

What does the long-term plan look like right now?

Manager Gary Bowyer obviously fronts up to the media before and after every game.

He answers what he can answer and is an easy man to deal with.

Contracts

But any question regarding contracts he can’t answer.

With pretty much the entire squad into the final three months of their contracts, there’s a whole lot of doubt around the place.

Only three players have deals beyond the summer and even they have concerns – Zak Rudden has been shipped out on loan, Shaun Byrne seems lucky to get on the bench right now and Tyler French has a broken leg.

From what I can gather, no senior players have been offered terms beyond the summer.

Young players like Lyall Cameron, Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan and Harry Sharp I understand were offered new contracts at the start of the season.

But, with none signed as yet, you wonder how good those offers actually were.

Were they just a slight improvement on current deals to ensure the club gets compensation if they decide to sign elsewhere?

If they were good offers, surely at least one of them would have signed by now.

Senior players

In terms of senior players, I can’t imagine the current situation is anything but a concern and a worry.

What’s going to happen? Will they keep me? Do they want rid? Why should I put my body on the line for this club if they won’t give me a new deal?

With promotion at stake, that’s not good.

It’s fair to say, players who have been around the block a fair bit are confused by the approach taken.

No doubt Bowyer is too.

He’ll want his own squad by next season but surely doesn’t want to have to sign 20 new players in the summer.

Camperdown

Then there’s the question of the stadium project at Camperdown Park.

The last update was way back at the public consultation in September.

Previously managing director John Nelms had assured local press there would be monthly meetings to update everyone on what’s happening.

This was in the wake of last season and the issue of communication between club and fans was a major problem.

That promise was at the end of last season.

There have been no monthly updates since, despite a number of requests from myself and other local media to interview Mr Nelms.

My information on Dens Park was that the purchase was expected to go through in November.

I didn’t write that because it had been a year since we broke news of that intention and nothing had happened in the time since. The chances were nothing may continue to happen.

I was proved right to hold off and nothing has happened since.

So what’s going on?

The target date was pushed back from 2024 to 2025 but, with planning permission yet to be sought, time is running away very quickly.

We’re now only 21 months away from 2025 and there’s no sign of anything happening.

Communication has been a major problem at the club for a long time now. Staff have worked hard to improve that, it must be said.

But it’s still a real issue and the man with the real answers to the big questions isn’t giving any. It’s about time John Nelms did.