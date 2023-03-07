James McPake takes swipe at Falkirk counterpart with ‘double’ win jibe after Pars pull further clear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake took a swipe at John McGlynn after Dunfermline went eight points clear at the top of League One.

Goals from Rhys Breen and Matty Todd secured a 2-0 win in front of a sold-out KDM Group East End Park.

Following Dunfermline’s win over the Bairns in November, the Falkirk manager made comment about having more corners.

McPake waited until getting the better on the pitch again before taking a jibe at McGlynn off it.

“Did we win on corners?” asked the Pars boss.

tweet pic.twitter.com/So4dmjkPWK — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 7, 2023

After being told they had, he replied: “That’s a double then!”

Better second half

McPake was slightly disappointed with the first-half performance that Falkirk edged before Chris Mochrie hit the post late on.

After the break there was only one winner as Todd especially ran riot.

“Overall we got a wee bit caught in between in the first half – where we should press, where we should allow them to have the ball, without really getting hurt in the first half.

“I wouldn’t say we were overly happy, the players weren’t overly happy.

“It wasn’t a case of going in and going mad. It was just telling them to play with a bit of freedom and go and get after them.

“Second half, we were excellent. We had to make sure of that, regardless of the result.

“We had to give the fans something to cheer about, whether it finished nil-nil. We had to get them off their seats.

“It was the biggest crowd in a decade in here and the players deserve all the credit for that.

“Even when it’s four or five thousand in here, they come every week because they know those players give everything on the pitch and keep going to the end, even when they’re down in games.

“The players had to come in last season on a bit of a downer. A lot of them are still here, so to pick themselves up so quickly is fantastic.”

Falkirk’s unbeaten run ends

Falkirk manager McGlynn conceded his side were second best after having the better of the opening 45.

It brought to an end an 11-match unbeaten run and they now have the chance to reach the Scottish Cup semi-final on Monday.

“We controlled the first half without creating a hell of a lot,” said McGlynn.

“I thought we were on top. However, we’ve not started the second half well, we gave them the initiative and once their tails are up, they pushed for a second goal, which they got.

“And then it was quite difficult after that.

“On our second-half performance, we’ve not done enough to take anything from the game and we’ve just got to accept that Dunfermline deserved to win on the night over the 90 minutes.

“I’ve got to be disappointed that we didn’t get much of a reaction.

5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One title https://t.co/UC4pZKkMSp pic.twitter.com/Whjy7QeJOl — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 7, 2023

“But our guys have done a hell of a lot, I’m not going to throw them under a bus.

“We’d taken 24 points out of 24 and now it’s 24 out of 27.

“For us, we move on, we’ve got a Scottish Cup quarter-final coming up.

“We’re not throwing away our season based on this tonight.”