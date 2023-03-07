James McPake takes swipe at Falkirk counterpart with ‘double’ win jibe after Pars pull further clear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

James McPake takes swipe at Falkirk counterpart with ‘double’ win jibe after Pars pull further clear

By Craig Cairns
March 7 2023, 10.47pm
James McPake was delighted with the win, Image: SNS.
James McPake was delighted with the win, Image: SNS.

James McPake took a swipe at John McGlynn after Dunfermline went eight points clear at the top of League One.

Goals from Rhys Breen and Matty Todd secured a 2-0 win in front of a sold-out KDM Group East End Park.

Following Dunfermline’s win over the Bairns in November, the Falkirk manager made comment about having more corners.

McPake waited until getting the better on the pitch again before taking a jibe at McGlynn off it.

“Did we win on corners?” asked the Pars boss.

After being told they had, he replied: “That’s a double then!”

Better second half

McPake was slightly disappointed with the first-half performance that Falkirk edged before Chris Mochrie hit the post late on.

After the break there was only one winner as Todd especially ran riot.

“Overall we got a wee bit caught in between in the first half – where we should press, where we should allow them to have the ball, without really getting hurt in the first half.

“I wouldn’t say we were overly happy, the players weren’t overly happy.

“It wasn’t a case of going in and going mad. It was just telling them to play with a bit of freedom and go and get after them.

“Second half, we were excellent. We had to make sure of that, regardless of the result.

Todd celebrates his goal with Craig Wighton. Image: SNS.

“We had to give the fans something to cheer about, whether it finished nil-nil. We had to get them off their seats.

“It was the biggest crowd in a decade in here and the players deserve all the credit for that.

“Even when it’s four or five thousand in here, they come every week because they know those players give everything on the pitch and keep going to the end, even when they’re down in games.

“The players had to come in last season on a bit of a downer. A lot of them are still here, so to pick themselves up so quickly is fantastic.”

Falkirk’s unbeaten run ends

Falkirk manager McGlynn conceded his side were second best after having the better of the opening 45.

It brought to an end an 11-match unbeaten run and they now have the chance to reach the Scottish Cup semi-final on Monday.

“We controlled the first half without creating a hell of a lot,” said McGlynn.

“I thought we were on top. However, we’ve not started the second half well, we gave them the initiative and once their tails are up, they pushed for a second goal, which they got.

“And then it was quite difficult after that.

“On our second-half performance, we’ve not done enough to take anything from the game and we’ve just got to accept that Dunfermline deserved to win on the night over the 90 minutes.

“I’ve got to be disappointed that we didn’t get much of a reaction.

“But our guys have done a hell of a lot, I’m not going to throw them under a bus.

“We’d taken 24 points out of 24 and now it’s 24 out of 27.

“For us, we move on, we’ve got a Scottish Cup quarter-final coming up.

“We’re not throwing away our season based on this tonight.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Paul McMullan is enjoying his most prolific Dundee season yet. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on 'rollercoaster' century of appearances, dropping points…
Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone aren't missing a trick - Eetu Vertainen wasn't right for…
Ian Harkes was back in action following four weeks out with injury. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes outlines Jim Goodwin 'scrap and fight' demand as Dundee United midfielder rues…
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: I just don't think St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rates me
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
St Johnstone's bookings are frustrating manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone are worst off 'by a country mile' in Premiership fouls per card…
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented