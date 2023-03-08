Courier Business Conference: Loganair HR chief’s tips to motivate staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Courier Business Conference: Loganair HR chief’s tips to motivate staff

By Rob McLaren
March 8 2023, 5.55am
Lyndsay Kennedy, head of HR at Loganair, will take part in the Courier Business Conference this month. Image: Loganair.
Lyndsay Kennedy, head of HR at Loganair, will take part in the Courier Business Conference this month. Image: Loganair.

Effective communication with staff is key to your business reaching new heights, according to the head of human resources at Loganair.

Lyndsay Kennedy has more than 17 years of HR experience and since joining the Scottish airline Loganair in 2021, has overseen an ambitious programme of investment to help staff feel more connected with the company.

Lyndsay will share her insights and top tips for employee motivation at the Courier Business Conference on March 27.

Loganair staff investments

Lyndsay says Loganair’s strong workplace culture has been further enhanced with new initiatives including equality, diversity and inclusion training for all 850 staff.

She said: “We have created a culture of allowing people to be themselves and allowing people to develop.

“People who work here are passionate.

“When I joined we carried out a staff survey. It was clear there were three key themes which are very important to our staff – LGBTQ+ issues, mental health and wellbeing, and equality for women. These three pillars are our current focus.”

A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Action taken includes training 35 mental health first aiders  and offering staff a discounted gym membership.

Another project, led by staff, will look at making the transition from maternity leave to returning to work easier.

Communication is key with staff

Loganair has created a quarterly staff newsletter to highlight the progress being made under the three pillars and other successes.

In addition, staff also have access to a short weekly podcast hosted by chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

“There is also a weekly staff call, hosted by the leadership team. It’s not every business where you get that sort of access to a CEO or COO,” Lyndsay adds.

A Loganair plane.  Image: Loganair

“We don’t hesitate to praise people and say thank you. We also run internal awards for staff.”

Lyndsay will be part of a panel looking at workplace issues at the Courier Business Conference, held in association with Henderson Loggie, at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

The event, which runs from 9am to 2pm, will also feature ShortList founder and The Apprentice star Mike Soutar as well as other local business leaders. There will be also be a trade exhibition, networking opportunities and lunch.

Tickets can be purchased at thecourierbusinessconference.com

Lyndsay Kennedy’s top tip

What are your top tips for a happy, motivated workforce?

Number one has to be communication. You need to speak to your staff and share positive feedback and be a supportive manager. Give people the space to grow and progress. Communication is also vital – through our podcasts, newsletters and weekly calls with staff, we make sure people are aware of good news stories and what’s going on in the business.

