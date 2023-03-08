Courier Business Conference: Loganair HR chief’s tips to motivate staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Effective communication with staff is key to your business reaching new heights, according to the head of human resources at Loganair.

Lyndsay Kennedy has more than 17 years of HR experience and since joining the Scottish airline Loganair in 2021, has overseen an ambitious programme of investment to help staff feel more connected with the company.

Lyndsay will share her insights and top tips for employee motivation at the Courier Business Conference on March 27.

Loganair staff investments

Lyndsay says Loganair’s strong workplace culture has been further enhanced with new initiatives including equality, diversity and inclusion training for all 850 staff.

She said: “We have created a culture of allowing people to be themselves and allowing people to develop.

“People who work here are passionate.

“When I joined we carried out a staff survey. It was clear there were three key themes which are very important to our staff – LGBTQ+ issues, mental health and wellbeing, and equality for women. These three pillars are our current focus.”

Action taken includes training 35 mental health first aiders and offering staff a discounted gym membership.

Another project, led by staff, will look at making the transition from maternity leave to returning to work easier.

Communication is key with staff

Loganair has created a quarterly staff newsletter to highlight the progress being made under the three pillars and other successes.

In addition, staff also have access to a short weekly podcast hosted by chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

“There is also a weekly staff call, hosted by the leadership team. It’s not every business where you get that sort of access to a CEO or COO,” Lyndsay adds.

“We don’t hesitate to praise people and say thank you. We also run internal awards for staff.”

Lyndsay will be part of a panel looking at workplace issues at the Courier Business Conference, held in association with Henderson Loggie, at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

The event, which runs from 9am to 2pm, will also feature ShortList founder and The Apprentice star Mike Soutar as well as other local business leaders. There will be also be a trade exhibition, networking opportunities and lunch.

Tickets can be purchased at thecourierbusinessconference.com

Lyndsay Kennedy’s top tip

What are your top tips for a happy, motivated workforce?

Number one has to be communication. You need to speak to your staff and share positive feedback and be a supportive manager. Give people the space to grow and progress. Communication is also vital – through our podcasts, newsletters and weekly calls with staff, we make sure people are aware of good news stories and what’s going on in the business.