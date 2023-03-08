Colin Speight: Cupar firefighter’s family hail fire service support as £20,000 raised in his memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Colin Speight: Cupar firefighter’s family hail fire service support as £20,000 raised in his memory

By Claire Warrender
March 8 2023, 5.55am
Members of Colin Speight's family joined firefighters at Glenrothes fire station to hand over £20,000. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Members of Colin Speight's family joined firefighters at Glenrothes fire station to hand over £20,000. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The family of Cupar firefighter Colin Speight have praised his colleagues for their exceptional support, including a mammoth £20,000 fundraising drive in his memory.

Friends and relations were left in shock after the 47-year-old took his own life in December 2021.

But stepfather Bill McSeveney said the fire service had gathered round like a family to help them in their grief.

Cupar firefighter Colin Speight had worked at fire stations across Fife.
Cupar firefighter Colin Speight had worked at fire stations across Fife.

And he added: “The gratitude we owe them is immense.”

Bill, and Colin’s daughter Caley, joined firefighters in the gruelling – and emotional – fundraiser Walk With Speighty in October.

Colleagues from several fire stations walked the entire West Highland Way while dressed in full breathing apparatus.

And they carried Colin’s yellow firefighting helmet over the whole 96-mile route to ensure he was with them every step of the way.

The challenge proved far more difficult than they imagined.

However, this week they were able to hand over their impressive total to The Fire Fighters Charity and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOB).

‘The support of the fire service has been enormous’

While Caley joined part of the walk, Bill had intended to finish the route.

However, the 74-year-old took ill on the final day and was unable to complete it.

He said he is still determined to finish for Colin.

Family and colleagues of Cupar firefighter Colin Speight.
Bill McSeveney, in red T-shirt, with other members of Colin’s family and firefighters at Glenrothes fire station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The guys are going to go back and do the last day again so I can finish the walk,” he said.

“I want to be able to carry his helmet over the finishing line.”

Bill described Colin as engaging, friendly and everyone’s rock.

And he added: “Since he died, the support of the fire service has been enormous.

“However, we feel that whilst the fire service have been there for us, it’s also important they are there for themselves.”

Walk with Speighty: Months of training ‘100% worth it’

Colin fulfilled a childhood dream to join the fire service and was a firefighter for almost 30 years.

His ashes are buried under two newly-planted trees and memorial stones at Glenrothes and Cupar fire stations.

Colleagues John Ovenstone and Gordon Nimmo, of Glenrothes fire station, said he was the joker in the pack who always lent a listening ear.

Firefighter John Ovenstone, left, and crew commander Gordon Nimmo organised the fundraiser in memory of Cupar firefighter Colin Speight.
Firefighter John Ovenstone, left, and crew commander Gordon Nimmo. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

They had no idea of the turmoil he was in before his death and were keen to raise money to help others in his memory.

The pair enlisted eight fellow-firefighters to join the walk and undertook months of training.

John lost four toenails along the way but said: “It was 100% worth it.

“The emotion at the end as we walked up the High Street in Fort William is indescribable.

“The whole of Colin’s family was there and cars were tooting at us.”

Support of strangers was amazing

Gordon added: “All through the walk complete strangers were coming up to us and putting £10 or £20 into Colin’s helmet.

“People were offering us packed lunches and drinks. It was amazing.

“Before we left we’d been in touch with all the fire stations on our route and they allowed us to dry out our kit overnight.

“We’re so grateful for all the support on our walk.

“Colin loved that part of Scotland and he inspired the route.”

Gordon and John set a fundraising target of £3,000 and were astonished by the final amount.

“I didn’t even think we’d get to £10,000 so to double it is just ridiculous,” said Gordon.

Firefighter Colin Speight: Immense volunteer and good friend

The total raised was split between the two charities.

Margaret Barnes of the Fire Fighters Charity said Colin had been an immense volunteer and a good friend to many.

“This has inspired our charity to make sure we look after our fire service personnel and to do it better on behalf of Colin.”

Meanwhile, John Gibson of SOB, added: “I promise you every single step of that walk was worth every penny.

“This means we’ll not just be able to support survivors of bereavement by suicide but will work to ensure rates of suicide reduce in Scotland.”

