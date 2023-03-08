Colin Speight: Cupar firefighter’s family hail fire service support as £20,000 raised in his memory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of Cupar firefighter Colin Speight have praised his colleagues for their exceptional support, including a mammoth £20,000 fundraising drive in his memory.

Friends and relations were left in shock after the 47-year-old took his own life in December 2021.

But stepfather Bill McSeveney said the fire service had gathered round like a family to help them in their grief.

And he added: “The gratitude we owe them is immense.”

Bill, and Colin’s daughter Caley, joined firefighters in the gruelling – and emotional – fundraiser Walk With Speighty in October.

Colleagues from several fire stations walked the entire West Highland Way while dressed in full breathing apparatus.

And they carried Colin’s yellow firefighting helmet over the whole 96-mile route to ensure he was with them every step of the way.

The challenge proved far more difficult than they imagined.

However, this week they were able to hand over their impressive total to The Fire Fighters Charity and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOB).

‘The support of the fire service has been enormous’

While Caley joined part of the walk, Bill had intended to finish the route.

However, the 74-year-old took ill on the final day and was unable to complete it.

He said he is still determined to finish for Colin.

“The guys are going to go back and do the last day again so I can finish the walk,” he said.

“I want to be able to carry his helmet over the finishing line.”

Bill described Colin as engaging, friendly and everyone’s rock.

And he added: “Since he died, the support of the fire service has been enormous.

“However, we feel that whilst the fire service have been there for us, it’s also important they are there for themselves.”

Walk with Speighty: Months of training ‘100% worth it’

Colin fulfilled a childhood dream to join the fire service and was a firefighter for almost 30 years.

His ashes are buried under two newly-planted trees and memorial stones at Glenrothes and Cupar fire stations.

Colleagues John Ovenstone and Gordon Nimmo, of Glenrothes fire station, said he was the joker in the pack who always lent a listening ear.

They had no idea of the turmoil he was in before his death and were keen to raise money to help others in his memory.

The pair enlisted eight fellow-firefighters to join the walk and undertook months of training.

John lost four toenails along the way but said: “It was 100% worth it.

“The emotion at the end as we walked up the High Street in Fort William is indescribable.

“The whole of Colin’s family was there and cars were tooting at us.”

Support of strangers was amazing

Gordon added: “All through the walk complete strangers were coming up to us and putting £10 or £20 into Colin’s helmet.

“People were offering us packed lunches and drinks. It was amazing.

Day 5, the last day. The finish!! Kinlochleven to Fort William. Met with rain and wind at the start. A good effort by all, and a big slog to reach Fort William. A emotional finish for us all. A massive thank you to everyone for the support in this journey to reach this point! pic.twitter.com/JwWxLD8LTj — Walk With Speighty – West Highland Way 2022 (@walkwispeighty) October 28, 2022

“Before we left we’d been in touch with all the fire stations on our route and they allowed us to dry out our kit overnight.

“We’re so grateful for all the support on our walk.

“Colin loved that part of Scotland and he inspired the route.”

Gordon and John set a fundraising target of £3,000 and were astonished by the final amount.

“I didn’t even think we’d get to £10,000 so to double it is just ridiculous,” said Gordon.

Firefighter Colin Speight: Immense volunteer and good friend

The total raised was split between the two charities.

Margaret Barnes of the Fire Fighters Charity said Colin had been an immense volunteer and a good friend to many.

“This has inspired our charity to make sure we look after our fire service personnel and to do it better on behalf of Colin.”

Meanwhile, John Gibson of SOB, added: “I promise you every single step of that walk was worth every penny.

“This means we’ll not just be able to support survivors of bereavement by suicide but will work to ensure rates of suicide reduce in Scotland.”