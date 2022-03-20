Colin Speight: Cupar firefighter’s friend remembers ‘everyone’s rock’ as he prepares for fundraiser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife firefighters are in training for a gruelling fundraiser in memory of treasured friend and colleague Colin Speight.

The eight men are still in shock after the popular 47-year-old took his own life in December.

They described Colin as the joker in the pack who always lent a listening ear to others going through hard times.

But they had no idea of the despair he was in in the months before his death.

Now they are preparing to walk the entire West Highland Way in full breathing apparatus in tribute to Colin, who fulfilled a childhood dream to become a firefighter.

And the five-day challenge in October will also help others who are struggling with their mental health.

Not only are they raising funds to help people affected by suicide, but they are inviting anyone who needs a chat to walk with them during their training sessions.

‘Everybody loved him to bits’

John Ovenstone, one of the organisers of the fundraiser, said Colin’s death was still very raw.

“It was devastating,” he said.

“Everybody who was on shift with him loved him to bits and his death was a total shock to us all.”

He added: “Colin was a total character. He was probably the biggest joker ever.

“At his funeral, it was laugh a minute hearing about all the things he had done to people in a humorous way.

“He was always the one at the heart of jokes.”

John, who worked with Colin at Glenrothes fire station, continued: “He was a genuine, really nice guy. A total rock for others.

“He couldn’t do enough for you.

“We knew he was going through a bit of trouble in his own life but we never expected anything like this.

“If you needed to speak to somebody about something he would be there.

“And that’s testament to him because of the struggles he was going through himself.”

Walking 95 miles in full fire kit in tribute to Colin

Colin was a firefighter for almost 30 years, working at Methil, Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

And such was his love for the job that he also joined the retained service in his home town of Cupar.

John is organising the October event with Gordon Nimmo, who worked with Colin at both Glenrothes and Cupar.

And the pair will be joined by Robert Wands, Craig Friel and Dundee firefighter James O’Donnell.

The group will be supported by Ewan Wallace, Grieg Shearer and Gary Stewart.

“Everybody that’s taking part worked with Colin over the years,” said John.

“Gordon and Craig in particular were pretty close to him.”

Invitation to join in training walks for Colin Speight fundraiser

While thousands of people have walked the 95-mile West Highland Way over the years, they’re unlikely to have done it in the same way as the eight firefighters.

John said: “We’re wearing our full fire kit – our tunics and leggings with full BA kit on our backs.

“We probably won’t be wearing our fire boots because they’re far too heavy.”

The group has begun training walks without the kit and will add weight gradually.

And they are using social media to advertise open days, inviting anyone to join them for all or part of a session.

Dates are posted on Walk With Speighty pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

John added: “If anyone wants to join us to clear their head they’re more than welcome.

“It’s for the mental health side of things. They can come along for a walk and a chat.”

The group has raised more than £1,400 so far.

And all money will go to the Firefighters Charity and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is also providing support.

“The fire service has been really, really good,” said John.

“They’re sourcing all the kit, including BA sets for us to wear on the walk.

“Mental health is a massive thing, especially in this job, and nobody should feel they are alone.”

Anyone struggling with their mental health can contact Samaritans 24 hours a day on 116 123.