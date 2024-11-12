Council says ‘oppressive’ fencing installed after Perthshire Caravans break-in has to go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council says ‘oppressive’ fencing installed after Perthshire Caravans break-in has to go

New security barriers were erected after five caravans worth £164k were stolen.

By Stephen Eighteen
New fencing at Perthshire Caravans.
The company put in the fencing without planning permission. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Perthshire Caravans has been told to remove security fencing hastily installed after a break-in.

Five caravans worth around £164,000 were stolen from the business on the A90, near Errol, between midnight and 2am on Thursday, July 25.

The caravan dealer responded by immediately replacing stock-proof fencing with a 125m-long palisade structure along the rural road south of its extended storage area.

Both new and old fences are 1.8m tall.

The previous fence was acceptable to the council. Supplied by Google Street View
The current fence is not. Image: Perth and Kinross

The new fence required planning permission, and in the application form the company admitted that “due to a break-in at the premises, the site had to be secured without delay”.

Neighbour Alastair Grant responded with a neutral comment.

It said the fence had appeared “just in front of my kitchen window”.

He continued: “I understand the security issues but as the caravans that were stolen were at the far end of the field, should this fence not have been built there?

“There was a small fence there with small trees planted.

“As an industrial fence in a rural setting, could the fence at least be painted a nice grass green to soften the impact to the general public?”

Perth and Kinross Council demands removal of Perthshire Caravans fencing

Perth and Kinross Council’s decision statement said the previous fence, constructed from timber posts with a square wire mesh, had a “high degree of visual permeability, and which enclosed the field in a manner which was sympathetic to the rural context of the field.”

However, it said the current fence “is more akin to an industrial estate than an agricultural field enclosure.”

Perthshire caravans near Errol.
The Perthshire Caravans entrance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The statement added: “It limits the visual permeability of the field boundary and has a harmful impact upon the character and visual amenity of the surrounding countryside.

“Security could be enhanced in a manner which is much more sympathetic to the rural context by locating it within the established and extended compound.

“The proposal, by virtue of its design, height, extent, prominent roadside position and rural location, results in an incongruous feature which is imposing, oppressive, overbearing and out of keeping with the rural character of the area.”

As a result, retrospective planning permission was refused.

Perthshire Caravans declined to comment on the decision.

