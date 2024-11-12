Concern growing for missing Brechin man, 20

Concerns are growing for a 20-year-old Brechin man who has been reported missing.

Ryan Massie was last seen at around 6.30pm on Monday.

Police in Angus are appealing for information to help trace him.

Ryan is described as 5ft 5in tall and of medium build with dark hair, facial hair and possibly wearing glasses.

He is known to have links to the Arbroath area.

Police Sergeant Helen Ireland said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ryan and would appeal to anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3103 of November 11.