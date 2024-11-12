Dundee Pictures as work on Dundee’s Christmas commences at City Square The festive event will kick off the city's Christmas celebrations from next week. Work on Dundee's Christmas has started on City Square. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald November 12 2024, 3:48pm November 12 2024, 3:48pm Share Pictures as work on Dundee’s Christmas commences at City Square Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5123715/dundees-christmas-work-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Work has begun on the festive village set to take over Dundee city centre. Dundee’s Christmas will be held at City Square from Thursday November 21 until January 5. The event is being organised by NL Productions – the same firm behind the Enchanted Forest in Perthshire and Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights. On Tuesday, fencing around the square appeared, with signs saying the area will remain closed until the start of the event. Although little can be seen, flooring for the 20m-long ice rink has been placed. The event will also include an interactive Santa Claus experience, food and drink stalls, funfair rides and a Christmas market. Ticket prices for the ice rink and Santa Claus experience were revealed on Monday. The Courier has produced a guide with full details on Dundee’s Christmas. Signs have been placed around the square. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson The event begins next Thursday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Workers arrived at City Square on Tuesday morning. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Flooring for the ice rink has been placed. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson The ice rink will be 20m long. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson Equipment cases sit in front of Dundee Box Office. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
