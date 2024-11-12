Pictures as work on Dundee’s Christmas commences at City Square

Work has begun on the festive village set to take over Dundee city centre.

Dundee’s Christmas will be held at City Square from Thursday November 21 until January 5.

The event is being organised by NL Productions – the same firm behind the Enchanted Forest in Perthshire and Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights.

On Tuesday, fencing around the square appeared, with signs saying the area will remain closed until the start of the event.

Although little can be seen, flooring for the 20m-long ice rink has been placed.

The event will also include an interactive Santa Claus experience, food and drink stalls, funfair rides and a Christmas market.

Ticket prices for the ice rink and Santa Claus experience were revealed on Monday.

The Courier has produced a guide with full details on Dundee’s Christmas.