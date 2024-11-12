Pictures as work on Dundee’s Christmas commences at City Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pictures as work on Dundee’s Christmas commences at City Square

The festive event will kick off the city's Christmas celebrations from next week.

Work begins for Dundee's Christmas
Work on Dundee's Christmas has started on City Square. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Work has begun on the festive village set to take over Dundee city centre.

Dundee’s Christmas will be held at City Square from Thursday November 21 until January 5.

The event is being organised by NL Productions – the same firm behind the Enchanted Forest in Perthshire and Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights.

On Tuesday, fencing around the square appeared, with signs saying the area will remain closed until the start of the event.

Although little can be seen, flooring for the 20m-long ice rink has been placed.

The event will also include an interactive Santa Claus experience, food and drink stalls, funfair rides and a Christmas market.

Ticket prices for the ice rink and Santa Claus experience were revealed on Monday.

The Courier has produced a guide with full details on Dundee’s Christmas.

Signs have been placed around the square. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The event begins next Thursday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Workers arrived at City Square on Tuesday morning. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Flooring for the ice rink has been placed. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The ice rink will be 20m long. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Equipment cases sit in front of Dundee Box Office. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Conversation