Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Christmas: All we know so far about 2024 festive village

Full details including dates, opening times and attractions for the new event.

By Ben MacDonald
A previous Christmas event at City Square in Dundee, with fireworks going off
Let there be light: A Christmas village will return to Dundee city centre this year. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A new Christmas event will be held in Dundee this year – and we have all you need to know about the 2024 celebrations.

Dundee’s Christmas is being organised by NL Productions – the same firm behind events like the Enchanted Forest in Perthshire, Edinburgh Zoo Christmas Nights and the capital’s Castle of Light.

It comes after a chaotic festive offering last year, when Winterfest failed to go ahead as planned.

Here is everything we know so far about Dundee’s Christmas – with more details to be added as the event approaches.

Where is the Dundee Christmas village being held?

Dundee’s Christmas will take place at City Square.

Previously, festive events have been held both here and at Slessor Gardens.

What are the dates?

Dundee’s Christmas will run from November 21 until January 5.

The event will be shut on Christmas Day.

Dundee’s last Christmas market was in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Opening times for festive village

From November 21 until December 22, the opening times will be:

  • Monday to Wednesday: noon-9pm
  • Thursday and Friday: noon-10pm
  • Saturday and Sunday: 10am-10pm

During the school holidays (December 23 to January 5) the event will be open from 10am to 10pm every day.

What attractions will be on offer?

The full list of attractions is still to be confirmed but they will include:

  • Up to 10 market stalls with preference given to traders from Dundee/Tayside
  • A 10m x 20m real ice rink
  • A funfair
  • An “immersive and magical” Santa Claus experience
  • A village illuminated with lighting and effects

Costs at Dundee’s Christmas 2024

It has yet to be confirmed whether there will be any costs for attending the festive event.

The cost of using funfair rides and food and drink prices will also be revealed at a later date.

  • We will be adding more details to this article in the weeks leading up to the event.

