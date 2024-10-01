Dundee’s Christmas: All we know so far about 2024 festive village

A new Christmas event will be held in Dundee this year – and we have all you need to know about the 2024 celebrations.

Dundee’s Christmas is being organised by NL Productions – the same firm behind events like the Enchanted Forest in Perthshire, Edinburgh Zoo Christmas Nights and the capital’s Castle of Light.

It comes after a chaotic festive offering last year, when Winterfest failed to go ahead as planned.

Here is everything we know so far about Dundee’s Christmas – with more details to be added as the event approaches.

Where is the Dundee Christmas village being held?

Dundee’s Christmas will take place at City Square.

Previously, festive events have been held both here and at Slessor Gardens.

What are the dates?

Dundee’s Christmas will run from November 21 until January 5.

The event will be shut on Christmas Day.

Opening times for festive village

From November 21 until December 22, the opening times will be:

Monday to Wednesday: noon-9pm

noon-9pm Thursday and Friday : noon-10pm

: noon-10pm Saturday and Sunday: 10am-10pm

During the school holidays (December 23 to January 5) the event will be open from 10am to 10pm every day.

What attractions will be on offer?

The full list of attractions is still to be confirmed but they will include:

Up to 10 market stalls with preference given to traders from Dundee/Tayside

A 10m x 20m real ice rink

A funfair

An “immersive and magical” Santa Claus experience

A village illuminated with lighting and effects

Costs at Dundee’s Christmas 2024

It has yet to be confirmed whether there will be any costs for attending the festive event.

The cost of using funfair rides and food and drink prices will also be revealed at a later date.