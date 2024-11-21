Rosyth road blocked as Fife police carry out ‘pre-planned operation’

A Rosyth road has been blocked as police carry out a “pre-planned operation”.

Officers are carrying out the operation at a property on Hudson Road in the Fife town on Thursday.

Images shared on social media showed at least three large police vans parked at the nearby Hillpark Hotel.

The nature of the operation has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers are carrying out a pre-planned operation at a property on Hudson Road, Rosyth today.

“There is no risk to the wider public and inquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience at this time.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

