More
Home News Dundee

First look at Dundee’s Christmas as festive village set to open

The event features a market, an ice rink and a funfair.

Dundee Christmas Village. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Christmas Village. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Dundee’s Christmas launches on Thursday – and The Courier has been for a look behind the scenes of this year’s festive offering.

The Christmas village has been set up at City Square, with attractions including 10 market stalls, a real ice rink, a funfair and an “immersive and magical” Santa Claus experience.

The event is being run by NL Productions in partnership with Dundee City Council.

It follows the disappointment of last year’s ill-fated Winterfest – which failed to go ahead as planned.

Dundee’s Christmas runs until January 5 and The Courier has produced a full guide with all you need to know about the event.

Our photographer Steve Brown visited City Square on Wednesday evening to see final preparations being made for the opening of Dundee’s Christmas.

First look as construction happens with haste ahead of the opening night of Dundee’s Christmas Village in City Sqaure.
Dundee’s Christmas Village Ice rink.
Ice skates all boxed up ready for the ice.
Stall vendors preparing their products.
Dundee’s Christmas Village in City Square lit up with the christmas lights.
A happy looking snowman.
Food trucks on site.
Rides for all the family.
More food stops festively lit up.
Vendors will be very busy on the night.
Santa’s seat.
Reindeer’s ready for the opening.
Christmas lights lighting up the city centre.
Santa’s Grotto.
Ice being prepared.
An exciting first look at the Christmas village.

Conversation