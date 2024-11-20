First look at Dundee’s Christmas as festive village set to open

Dundee’s Christmas launches on Thursday – and The Courier has been for a look behind the scenes of this year’s festive offering.

The Christmas village has been set up at City Square, with attractions including 10 market stalls, a real ice rink, a funfair and an “immersive and magical” Santa Claus experience.

The event is being run by NL Productions in partnership with Dundee City Council.

It follows the disappointment of last year’s ill-fated Winterfest – which failed to go ahead as planned.

Dundee’s Christmas runs until January 5 and The Courier has produced a full guide with all you need to know about the event.

Our photographer Steve Brown visited City Square on Wednesday evening to see final preparations being made for the opening of Dundee’s Christmas.