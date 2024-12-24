Sacked before Christmas: Inside Dunfermline Athletic’s decision to axe manager James McPake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Sacked before Christmas: Inside Dunfermline Athletic’s decision to axe manager James McPake

The Pars made their move in the wake of the 2-0 defeat to Morton.

Sacked Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline have sacked manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline delivering a sacking just two days before Christmas is stark proof of the often brutal nature of football.

For James McPake, there will be little cheer this festive period after his dismissal as manager.

The news emerged on Monday morning, with the Pars reflecting on a ‘challenging’ season as they announced their move.

It may have seemed increasingly inevitable given a campaign littered with bitter disappointments and a fanbase growing more and more frustrated with every loss.

Sacked DAFC boss James McPake speaks to the match officials at full-time against Morton.
James McPake (right) speaks to the match officials after the full-time whistle in his final game in charge of Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But, as ever, the road to the final destination has been a winding one.

On the pitch, Dunfermline have taken one step forward and two back in recent weeks.

Encouraging wins over Raith Rovers, Livingston and Hamilton Accies have immediately been followed by two defeats.

The 2-0 loss to Morton in the howling wind and driving rain of Greenock on Saturday proved to be the last straw for the Pars directors.

Axe falls

An emergency board meeting was convened on Sunday whilst McPake and his family were enjoying some pre-Christmas celebrations.

With the decision taken – by the current board, but with James Bord and his potential investors kept in the loop – McPake was informed the next morning.

Asked to meet with chairman and chief executive David Cook, the 40-year-old suspected the axe may be about to fall.

All that was left was for the former Dundee boss to address his squad – something he did not get the chance to do when dismissed at Dens Park.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook delivered the news to James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The reaction told its own story, with players then wanting to speak individually to their now ex-gaffer before he drove away from the ground for the final time.

The subsequent conversations with friends and family would have been even more difficult.

It leaves youth coach John McLaughlan in charge of the Fifers for Friday’s clash with bitter rivals Falkirk.

That takes McPake, and probably the directors, out of the firing line should the league leaders continue their impressive form and add a third win of the season in the fixture.

Timing

But it appears questionable timing to throw an interim boss into the fray for such an important match.

Timing has been firmly on the mind of the fans in this whole episode.

The theory was that it seemed like nothing would be done on the manager’s future whilst uncertainty surrounded the ownership of the club.

Instead, should the investment be finalised, the new consortium are either going to have a new manager just days or weeks into post or a new boss to find.

Former Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake holds up the manager of the month trophy for March.
James McPake scooped the manager of the month award for March last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

How involved Bord and his associates are in the search will be interesting.

It is known that McPake was looking forward to a fresh approach under new leadership and was hopeful of a boost to his transfer dealings in January.

That will now be someone else’s business. But they will be eager to fare better than McPake under the tutelage of DAFC Fussball GmbH.

He made his frustrations clear in the summer when he confessed he could not compete with Championship rivals in the market for similar players.

Playing catch-up from day one

The likes of Logan Chalmers, George Oakley, Chris Mochrie, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and Dylan Easton ended up elsewhere whilst Dunfermline floundered without even an available back-up goalkeeper for the Premier Sports Cup group games.

With all transfer targets having to be signed off by Thomas Meggle, the sporting director’s attempts to tell fans that McPake’s critical comments had been ‘misconstrued’ were disingenuous.

It left Dunfermline playing catch-up right from the off in a season where their manager’s ambitions appeared to outstrip those of the club’s owners.

The purse strings were finally loosened, but only after DAFC Fussball had dropped the bombshell that they were seeking buyers for their stake.

Lewis McCann fires in his winning goal for the Pars against Alloa.
Lewis McCann shot Dunfermline into the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final with the winner against Alloa Athletic in November. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

That left a club in limbo off the field and struggling on it, where the Fifers managed just four wins – none away from home – in 18 league games.

Progress to the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy and the prospect of the club’s first-ever success in the competition will now fall to someone else.

The new incumbent will assume a squad, packed with young players and a few older, experienced figures, that has failed to prove in 18 months in the Championship if it is under-performing or not up to scratch.

But, in the likes of Lewis McCann, Ewan Otoo, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Taylor Sutherland, Matty Todd and Sam Young, the next manager will have improved players nurtured by McPake that can provide hope for the future.

More from Football

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton, Miller Thomson and Vicko Sevelj (L-R).
Inside the Dundee United dressing room as protein bar delivery speaks volumes after Celtic…
Cesar Garza, Tony Docherty and Antonio Portales
Tony Docherty reveals what Dundee fans can expect from new boy Cesar Garza as…
Neill Collins and James McPake side by side.
Could boss departures leave Raith Rovers and Dunfermline shopping in same market at Christmas?
Graham Carey walking off the pitch after St Johnstone's defeat to Hearts.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone need to find a way of winning ugly
Cesar Garza
Dundee new boy Cesar Garza: I beat Messi, now I want to beat Dundee…
Ex-Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline Athletic manager search: Who could be in frame to replace James McPake?
Dundee United's Miller Thomson dishes out instructions
EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson on key Callum McGregor task as ‘incredible’ Dundee United shackled Celtic
A dejected Adama Sidibeh after the Hearts defeat.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Simo Valakari MUST be backed in January and -…
Departed Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake on the sidelines.
Dunfermline Athletic sack manager James McPake
Dundee United players celebrate a hard won point against Celtic
5 Dundee United talking points: The anatomy of a defensive masterclass against Celtic
2

Conversation