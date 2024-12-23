Dunfermline Athletic sack manager James McPake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic sack manager James McPake

The Pars made their move after Saturday's 2-0 defeat away to Morton.

By Iain Collin
Departed Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake.
Dunfermline have sacked manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have sacked boss James McPake.

The former Dundee boss has paid the price for a ‘challenging’ season, which sees the Pars currently sitting second-bottom in the Championship.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to Morton was the final straw for the East End Park board, who met on Sunday to discuss the manager’s position.

They have decided a change is necessary to turn around a campaign that appears to be headed for a grim relegation fight.

The Dunfermline players met with McPake on Monday morning to be told of his fate after two and a half years at the helm.

James McPake lifts th League One trophy above his head surrounded by the Dunfermline Athletic players.
James McPake (centre, with trophy) led Dunfermline to the League One title, losing just once. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS.

Assistant Dave Mackay has also been relieved of his duties, with youth coach John McLaughlan placed in charge of first-team duties in the interim.

The move has been made by the current Dunfermline hierarchy, despite ongoing discussions over a possible takeover.

A board statement reads: “Following a challenging first half of the 2024/25 season, the board of directors of Dunfermline Athletic have decided to relieve manager James McPake and assistant-manager Dave Mackay of their duties.

“The board would like to thank James and Dave for their efforts whilst at KDM Group East End Park.

‘Challenging’

“The management duo made a great impact on arrival at the club, leading us to the League One title during a record-breaking season in 2022-23.

“However, this season has proven challenging, and the club board felt the need to make a change as we head into January.

“Current U/18 and reserve team coach John McLaughlan has been asked to prepare the team ahead of Friday’s visit of Falkirk in the Scottish Championship.

“Whilst this decision has been taken by the current board of directors, we have made the prospective investor in the club aware of this decision.

DAFC Manager James McPake puts his hands to his face in frustration.
James McPake has had to endure some frustrating outings with Dunfermline this season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“Finally, we recognise this has been a challenging period for supporters and we would like to thank you for your continued support.

“We hope to see you at KDM Group East End Park on Friday night to help back the team in an important festive fixture.”

McPake enjoyed a successful start to life with Dunfermline as he led them to the League One title in his first campaign in charge in 2023.

However, after finishing sixth last term, the pressure has ramped up on the 40-year-old this season after steering the Pars to just four wins in 18 league games.

Ian Murray?

They have a nine-point lead over Airdrie at the bottom but supporters have become increasingly angered by performances.

The defeat at Cappielow at the weekend left the Fifers without an away win in the league since March and with five losses from their last seven Championship games.

McPake’s sacking means both Fife rivals are hunting for a new manager at the same time following the departure of Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins for Sacramento Republic in the United States at the weekend.

Ian Murray, surprisingly sacked by Raith in August after just one league game, is expected to be amongst the names in the frame to replace McPake.

