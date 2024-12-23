Dunfermline Athletic sack manager James McPake

Dunfermline have sacked boss James McPake.

The former Dundee boss has paid the price for a ‘challenging’ season, which sees the Pars currently sitting second-bottom in the Championship.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to Morton was the final straw for the East End Park board, who met on Sunday to discuss the manager’s position.

They have decided a change is necessary to turn around a campaign that appears to be headed for a grim relegation fight.

The Dunfermline players met with McPake on Monday morning to be told of his fate after two and a half years at the helm.

Assistant Dave Mackay has also been relieved of his duties, with youth coach John McLaughlan placed in charge of first-team duties in the interim.

The move has been made by the current Dunfermline hierarchy, despite ongoing discussions over a possible takeover.

A board statement reads: “Following a challenging first half of the 2024/25 season, the board of directors of Dunfermline Athletic have decided to relieve manager James McPake and assistant-manager Dave Mackay of their duties.

“The board would like to thank James and Dave for their efforts whilst at KDM Group East End Park.

‘Challenging’

“The management duo made a great impact on arrival at the club, leading us to the League One title during a record-breaking season in 2022-23.

“However, this season has proven challenging, and the club board felt the need to make a change as we head into January.

“Current U/18 and reserve team coach John McLaughlan has been asked to prepare the team ahead of Friday’s visit of Falkirk in the Scottish Championship.

“Whilst this decision has been taken by the current board of directors, we have made the prospective investor in the club aware of this decision.

“Finally, we recognise this has been a challenging period for supporters and we would like to thank you for your continued support.

“We hope to see you at KDM Group East End Park on Friday night to help back the team in an important festive fixture.”

McPake enjoyed a successful start to life with Dunfermline as he led them to the League One title in his first campaign in charge in 2023.

However, after finishing sixth last term, the pressure has ramped up on the 40-year-old this season after steering the Pars to just four wins in 18 league games.

Ian Murray?

They have a nine-point lead over Airdrie at the bottom but supporters have become increasingly angered by performances.

The defeat at Cappielow at the weekend left the Fifers without an away win in the league since March and with five losses from their last seven Championship games.

McPake’s sacking means both Fife rivals are hunting for a new manager at the same time following the departure of Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins for Sacramento Republic in the United States at the weekend.

Ian Murray, surprisingly sacked by Raith in August after just one league game, is expected to be amongst the names in the frame to replace McPake.