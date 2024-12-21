James McPake reacts to Dunfermline’s defeat at Morton and David Wotherspoon’s red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake reacts to Dunfermline’s defeat at Morton and David Wotherspoon’s red card

The Pars are still searching for their first away win of the season after the 2-0 loss at Cappielow.

By Iain Collin
DAFC boss James McPake speaks to the match officials at full-time.
James McPake speaks to the match officials at full-time. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

James McPake insists David Wotherspoon’s red card was ‘wrong’ – but has praised Dunfermline for battling on with ten men against Morton.

The Pars suffered a bitterly disappointing 2-0 defeat in Greenock and are now three points adrift in second-bottom in the Championship.

It was a game of little quality as a first-half header from Morgan Boyes at a corner and a freak cross-cum-shot from Cameron Blues, which caught out Tobi Oluwayemi just a minute after the restart, earned the hosts a valuable three points.

Dunfermline struggled to create much in attack throughout a laboured 90 minutes in horrible overhead and underfoot conditions at Cappielow.

Dunfermline Athletic FC player David Wotherspoon is shown the red card.
David Wotherspoon (left) is sent-off in the defeat at Morton. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But Wotherspoon’s dismissal in the 50th minute for a second booking in the space of just two minutes left the Fifers with an uphill struggle.

“[It was] disappointing in the first-half,” said McPake. “It was difficult conditions, but difficult conditions for Morton as well, so that’s certainly not an excuse.

“But to lose a goal from a set-play, we don’t deal with the throw-in well enough and then they’re a threat for set-plays, we knew that.

“But you get in and you’re hoping to get going.

“I don’t think you can blame Tobi [Oluwayemi]. I think it’s just a cross that ends up, with the conditions, going in.

‘David’s not that type of player’

“Tobi was excellent all afternoon – and so was Ryan Mullen, to be fair. The two goalkeepers were the best players on the pitch for both teams on a difficult day.”

Asked about the red card, McPake added: “IDavid [Wotherspoon] is adamant that the first one is a foul for the cross going in, but again, that’s me without seeing it. I’ll need to see it back.

“And then the second one, I think he says it’s reckless and dangerous. I know David’s not that type of player, but I will need to see it back.

“Certainly from what I’ve heard, the referee [Dan McFarlane] got it wrong.

“But I’ll go the opposite way if I look at it and I think it’s the right call.”

Tobi Oluwayemi turns to see the ball in the back of the net.
Tobi Oluwayemi is caught out by Morton’s second goal. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

McPake took heart from the return of Chris Kane as a 64th-minute substitute and from his side’s willingness to go right to the end.

They should have pulled one back but Tommy Fogarty, who had been denied by a first-half goal-line clearance from the head of Blues, failed to beat Mullen from close range in injury-time.

“The one thing I will say [is] they never gave in at any point,” he added. “They kept going.”

