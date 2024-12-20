Dunfermline Athletic: James McPake talks ex-St Johnstone striker Chris Kane comeback chances – and addresses revealing goals stat

Chris Kane is set to make his latest comeback for Dunfermline against Morton.

The former St Johnstone striker has missed the past three games due to injury.

Despite having only three goals in the Championship this season, he is the club’s top league scorer and has been missed in attack.

A calf problem, but crucially not a recurrence of his previous troublesome issue, has kept the 30-year-old sidelined since the 1-0 defeat to Ayr United on November 23.

He was on the bench for last weekend’s Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers, but was not risked late on as the Pars tried to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

However, further fitness work has readied the marksman – who has also been absent with concussion this term – for the trip to Cappielow as the Fifers seek to bounce back from their derby disappointment.

“Chris will be involved against Morton,” said McPake. “Is he ready to start? Yes, we believe he’s fit and ready to go.”

With vice-captain Chris Hamilton returning from suspension, Dunfermline will travel to Cappielow with only Craig Wighton on the absentee list.

The striker underwent a procedure on his knee last month and has been in rehabilitation since.

‘Feeling good’

Whilst the former Dundee forward is not available to face Morton, he is making progress.

“We’re all good, apart from Wighty,” added McPake. “But he’s back running now on the treadmill, and feeling good.”

Dunfermline, who are a point behind their hosts, fought out a goalless draw with Morton at East End Park back in October, when they dominated possession and chances created but could not make one count.

It is a story that has been all too familiar for the Pars this season, with their Expected Goals (xG) metric the fourth best in the Championship.

But they are the second-worst in the league at turning those opportunities into actual goals.

“The important thing is we’re creating,” responded McPake. “Because if you’re not scoring and not creating then there’s a real issue.

“Firstly, we need to keep creating and that was a disappointing thing on Saturday. We didn’t create enough, nowhere near enough.

“It’s about putting stress onto a back four or making centre-backs make a rash decision or getting players that can hurt teams in dangerous areas.

“I think we were doing that for a spell. And then off the back of that was coming chances getting created. Then, the final bit is putting them away.”