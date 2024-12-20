Montrose woman, 79, dies in hospital 10 days after Aberdeenshire crash

A 79-year-old Montrose woman has died in hospital 10 days after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to a collision on the A92, around one mile south of Gourdon, on Monday December 9.

The crash involved a blue Ford Focus and a black Kia Ceed.

Wilma Porter, the driver of the Kia, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment after the collision.

Police have now confirmed Wilma has died on Thursday.

Police probe fatal Aberdeenshire crash

In a statement issued to police, Wilma’s family said: “We would like to thank the emergency services, along with all the staff in A&E, ICU and HDU on their continued efforts throughout this difficult time.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy during this period.”

Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with Wilma’s family and friends and those affected by the crash at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we ask anyone with information, who has yet to come forward, to contact us on 101, quoting incident 1110 of December 9 2024.”