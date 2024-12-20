Months of M90 closures planned due to roadworks south of Perth

Drivers will face weeks of lane closures and a 50mph speed limit on the M90 for roadworks south of Perth.

Upgrades to barriers between the B996 overbridge and the Junction 7 centre reserve, near Glenfarg, will begin on January 6.

Work is expected to last until March 28, with work taking place from Sunday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Both the northbound and southbound outside lanes will be closed, with a 50mph speed limit in place for the duration.

Additionally, the northbound carriageway will shut completely between the following dates:

Monday January 6 to Thursday January 9

to Sunday February 2 to Thursday February 6

to Sunday March 2 to Thursday March 6

to Sunday March 23 to Thursday March 27

During these closures, the following diversions are in place:

From M90 junction 6

Traffic will be diverted via the A992 Kinross Road, A922 Springfield Road, A996, B996 Perth Road, A91 to Gateside, and A912 to the M90 at Junction 9, Bridge of Earn.

From M90 junction 7

The diversion in place will be via the A91 to Milnathort, B996, A91, and A912 to the M90 at Junction 9, Bridge of Earn.

The £1,800,000 programme, carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit 26,000 daily road users.