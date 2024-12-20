Months of M90 closures planned due to roadworks south of Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Months of M90 closures planned due to roadworks south of Perth

A carriageway will shut for several nights during the works.

By Andrew Robson
The M90 near Glenfarg.
The M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will face weeks of lane closures and a 50mph speed limit on the M90 for roadworks south of Perth.

Upgrades to barriers between the B996 overbridge and the Junction 7 centre reserve, near Glenfarg, will begin on January 6.

Work is expected to last until March 28, with work taking place from Sunday to Thursday between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

Both the northbound and southbound outside lanes will be closed, with a 50mph speed limit in place for the duration.

The location of the M90 works near Glenfarg
The location of the M90 works. Image: Amey

Additionally, the northbound carriageway will shut completely between the following dates:

  • Monday January 6 to Thursday January 9
  • Sunday February 2 to Thursday February 6
  • Sunday March 2 to Thursday March 6
  • Sunday March 23 to Thursday March 27

During these closures, the following diversions are in place:

From M90 junction 6

  • Traffic will be diverted via the A992 Kinross Road, A922 Springfield Road, A996, B996 Perth Road, A91 to Gateside, and A912 to the M90 at Junction 9, Bridge of Earn.

From M90 junction 7

  • The diversion in place will be via the A91 to Milnathort, B996, A91, and A912 to the M90 at Junction 9, Bridge of Earn.

The £1,800,000 programme, carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit 26,000 daily road users.

