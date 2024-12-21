Tony Docherty on Dundee’s ‘disappointed dressing-room’ after narrow Rangers defeat as reason behind Simon Murray omission revealed

Tony Docherty says Dundee’s was a “disappointed dressing-room” at Rangers after seeing his side lose by a single goal.

The home side took all three points thanks to Vaclav Cerny’s strike moments after half-time in a game dominated by the Ibrox outfit.

The Gers hit the bar four times and missed a number of chances but couldn’t finish off a dogged Dee, leading to some nervy moments in the final few minutes.

“I thought it was a really strong performance from us against a Rangers team who have been flying,” Dundee boss Docherty said.

“We had a bit of a break and we knew we had to work very much in our defensive organisation coming to Ibrox. And I thought we did that in the first half.

“Defensively we were very good so I was really pleased coming in at half-time, nothing each.

“But I asked the players just to be that wee bit braver in the second half in terms of possession and I thought we did that.

“The goal was frustrating. We got caught and they counter on us.

“But 94th minute, we’re still very much in the game and look to get something from it.

“If we continue to put in that level of performance then we’ll be all right.”

Dee-fence

Simon Murray could only take a place on the bench after being struck by flu in midweek as Tony Docherty returned to his preferred 3-5-2 setup.

This time, though, Jordan McGhee was left wing-back to counter the threat from Cerny on the Rangers right while Fin Robertson was on the right flank and Josh Mulligan made his 100th appearance in central midfield.

There was a change in goal as Trevor Carson replaced Jon McCracken while there was also a late change in the Rangers goal. Jack Butland pulled out in the warm-up and Liam Kelly took his place.

The opening 45 minutes was largely one-way traffic with Dundee defending deep.

Ianis Hagi skimmed the bar with a fine effort before James Tavernier rattled the underside of the same crossbar with a fine free-kick on 28 minutes.

Carson was on hand to deny Hamza Igamane on 17 minutes and pulled off a super save to tip a low Cerny effort wide on 32 minutes.

Mo Sylla was cutting out plenty and the back three stood up strong to keep things goal-less at the break.

More was needed in attack, however, with no real efforts on goal registered.

Undone

Immediately after the break Dundee did show more attacking intent. However, they were also immediately hit on the counter attack and conceded.

With 46 minutes on the clock, Cerny beat the offside trap before rounding Carson and finding the net. A lengthy VAR check confirmed he’d stayed the right side of the line.

Rangers, though, couldn’t finish the game off. McGhee cleared off the line, Igamane rattled a big chance off the crossbar and sub Cyriel Dessers also clipped the bar in stoppage time.

The game was still alive and Dundee grew into things late on.

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan began to cause problems as the game stretched. Dundee’s best chance came from a Mulligan breakaway, feeding Robertson on the right with a clear view of goal but the wing-back blazed over from the edge of the area.

‘Disappointed dressing-room’

They couldn’t realise the fears of the home fans in the final few minutes but there was enough for Docherty to be pleased with from his side.

“We had six in our starting XI who are 22 and under and three academy graduates in Fin Robertson, Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron putting in really stellar performances,” he added.

“I’ve got to be proud of that because that’s kind of very much what the identity of the football club is all about.

“Our overall performance was really strong and I’ve got to be proud of that. The players have got to take confidence from it.

“It’s a disappointed dressing-room in there because I think the players accept that we could have and should have taken something from the game.

“There’s a lot to be proud of and to be happy with that performance.

“That bodes well for the next game with Ross County at home where our home form has been really good.

“The players are buoyed and confident from that level of performance we put in there.”

Dundee remain seventh after defeat but have fallen five points behind St Mirren in sixth.

Teams

Rangers: Kelly, Tavernier, Propper, Diomande, Cerny (McCausland 75), Sterling, Jefte, Igamane (Dessers 83), Hagi (Yilmaz 83), Raskin, Danilo (Bajrami 62).

Subs not used: Cortes, Barron, Dowell, Balogun.

Dundee (3-5-2): Carson, Astley, Portales, Koumetio, McGhee, F Robertson, Sylla, Mulligan, Cameron, Tiffoney (Vetro 65), Palmer-Houlden (Murray 65).

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Ingram, Main, Kelly, Braybrooke.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 47,208