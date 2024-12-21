Partner of St Johnstone star to ‘enjoy Christmas with family’ as she shares latest cancer update

The partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey says she will enjoy Christmas with her family as she waits for a surgery decision.

Rachel Borthwick was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time in just two years last November.

In an update on Saturday, she revealed a recent scan showed three new “spots” in her back muscle.

She is now waiting to hear if a surgeon in Glasgow will be able to remove the cancer.

The mum-of-two also shared her “biggest relief” that her main organs were still clear of disease.

Rachel Borthwick shares latest scan results and ‘biggest relief’ ahead of Christmas

Rachel posted on Instagram: “As you may know, my last scan 3 months ago showed that the spot in my chest was back and I also had a new one in my back muscle.

“My recent scan showed that the one in my chest is still there but hasn’t grown and I now have 3 spots in back muscle as opposed to 1.

“This wasn’t a shock for me though because I had been getting pain there.

“The biggest relief was that all my main organs are still clear.

“So we are now waiting to see if my Glasgow surgeon can confidently operate to remove the cancer from my back muscle.

“The problem is, they are deep in my muscle where there is lot of nerves.

“My oncologist said I could be left with severe pain from nerve damage which would be hard to control with meds or possibly disabled with full loss of movement to my left arm.

“So the decision is down to my surgeon and myself based on what she thinks after a closer look via ultrasound.

“If she thinks it’s too risky then I will research surgeons in London to see if anyone could do it and if the risk is still too high then I won’t go ahead with any surgery.”

Rachel previously vowed that she is not leaving the world early “without a fight” as she urged people to keep donating to her GoFundMe page.

She revealed in September that treatment had stopped working for her.

‘I am going to enjoy my Xmas with my babies and my family’

Her most recent Instagram post added: “All of this of course won’t cure me because I still have a spot in my chest which is inoperable.

“So I’m going to enjoy my Xmas with my babies and my family and then tackle this decision head on in January.

“If we decide not to do surgery then I will need to start more chemo in the hope that the tumours shrink which will also reduce the pain.

“I am still in the process of researching trials which is not easy.

“It’s actually a nightmare tbh.

“It’s still a little early for trials but if I find one I can do then I will have to travel outside of the UK for a few months.

“I am continuing to do my protocol of off label medicines, keto diet, hyperbaric chamber and many other things.

“Still praying for a miracle.”