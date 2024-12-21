Partner of St Johnstone star to ‘enjoy Christmas with family’ as she shares latest cancer update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partner of St Johnstone star to ‘enjoy Christmas with family’ as she shares latest cancer update

Rachel Borthwick shared her recent scan results on Instagram.

By Ellidh Aitken
Rachel Borthwick. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram
The partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey says she will enjoy Christmas with her family as she waits for a surgery decision.

Rachel Borthwick was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time in just two years last November.

In an update on Saturday, she revealed a recent scan showed three new “spots” in her back muscle.

She is now waiting to hear if a surgeon in Glasgow will be able to remove the cancer.

The mum-of-two also shared her “biggest relief” that her main organs were still clear of disease.

Rachel Borthwick shares latest scan results and ‘biggest relief’ ahead of Christmas

Rachel posted on Instagram: “As you may know, my last scan 3 months ago showed that the spot in my chest was back and I also had a new one in my back muscle.

“My recent scan showed that the one in my chest is still there but hasn’t grown and I now have 3 spots in back muscle as opposed to 1.

“This wasn’t a shock for me though because I had been getting pain there.

Rachel shared her latest scan results on Instagram. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

“The biggest relief was that all my main organs are still clear.

“So we are now waiting to see if my Glasgow surgeon can confidently operate to remove the cancer from my back muscle.

“The problem is, they are deep in my muscle where there is lot of nerves.

“My oncologist said I could be left with severe pain from nerve damage which would be hard to control with meds or possibly disabled with full loss of movement to my left arm.

Rachel has documented her journey on social media. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

“So the decision is down to my surgeon and myself based on what she thinks after a closer look via ultrasound.

“If she thinks it’s too risky then I will research surgeons in London to see if anyone could do it and if the risk is still too high then I won’t go ahead with any surgery.”

Rachel previously vowed that she is not leaving the world early “without a fight” as she urged people to keep donating to her GoFundMe page.

She revealed in September that treatment had stopped working for her.

‘I am going to enjoy my Xmas with my babies and my family’

Her most recent Instagram post added: “All of this of course won’t cure me because I still have a spot in my chest which is inoperable.

“So I’m going to enjoy my Xmas with my babies and my family and then tackle this decision head on in January.

“If we decide not to do surgery then I will need to start more chemo in the hope that the tumours shrink which will also reduce the pain.

Rachel was previously named one of Scotland’s top influencers. Image: The Vine/X/Instagram

“I am still in the process of researching trials which is not easy.

“It’s actually a nightmare tbh.

“It’s still a little early for trials but if I find one I can do then I will have to travel outside of the UK for a few months.

“I am continuing to do my protocol of off label medicines, keto diet, hyperbaric chamber and many other things.

“Still praying for a miracle.”

