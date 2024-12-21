Drivers stuck near Glenshee Ski Centre after heavy snow in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers stuck near Glenshee Ski Centre after heavy snow in Perthshire

Several cars became stuck on the A93.

By Ellidh Aitken & Finn Nixon
Police were called to help drivers. Image: Supplied
Police were called to help drivers. Image: Supplied

Police were called to help drivers stuck near Glenshee Ski Centre after heavy snow in Perthshire.

Several cars became stuck on the A93 after heavy snowfall on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area and the snow gates shut.

One woman who was unable to move her car said other drivers had stopped their cars to make sure they were ok.

Several cars became stuck. Image: Supplied

She said: “Snow tyres for Christmas please.

“The weather can be so different up here.

“We are returning home for Christmas and can’t cross the border from Perthshire to Aberdeenshire but await the snow plough from the south.

“Fellow travellers who were able to get through parked at the top and came with updates and to check we were ok.”

The road was later closed.

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “Non-trunk snow gates.

“A93 between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee.

“Road closed.”

The cars became stuck after heavy snowfall. Image: Supplied

Glenshee Ski Centre, on the border of Perth and Kinross and Aberdeenshire, postponed its opening day earlier this week due to the weather.

The centre was supposed to open on Saturday but will instead reopen on Monday for the season.

A post on Facebook said: “Due to the high winds forecasted and weather warnings for this weekend we have decided to push back our opening day to Monday 23rd Dec 24.

“Any bookings for Sat 21st and Sun 22nd will be automatically refunded – please allow up to 5 working days for this to show.”

