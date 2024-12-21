Police were called to help drivers stuck near Glenshee Ski Centre after heavy snow in Perthshire.

Several cars became stuck on the A93 after heavy snowfall on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area and the snow gates shut.

One woman who was unable to move her car said other drivers had stopped their cars to make sure they were ok.

She said: “Snow tyres for Christmas please.

“The weather can be so different up here.

“We are returning home for Christmas and can’t cross the border from Perthshire to Aberdeenshire but await the snow plough from the south.

“Fellow travellers who were able to get through parked at the top and came with updates and to check we were ok.”

The road was later closed.

A post on X by Traffic Scotland said: “Non-trunk snow gates.

“A93 between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee.

“Road closed.”

Glenshee Ski Centre, on the border of Perth and Kinross and Aberdeenshire, postponed its opening day earlier this week due to the weather.

The centre was supposed to open on Saturday but will instead reopen on Monday for the season.

A post on Facebook said: “Due to the high winds forecasted and weather warnings for this weekend we have decided to push back our opening day to Monday 23rd Dec 24.

“Any bookings for Sat 21st and Sun 22nd will be automatically refunded – please allow up to 5 working days for this to show.”