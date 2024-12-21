Neill Collins gives thoughts on Sacramento Republic move after stunning Raith Rovers exit

Neill Collins has vowed to bring success to new club Sacramento Republic following his shock departure from Raith Rovers.

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach has made his return to the United States after just three months in charge at Stark’s Park.

Sacramento, who average crowds of around 10,000 in California, triggered a clause in his Raith contract allowing the 41-year-old to take up what he has described as a ‘fantastic opportunity’.

Collins spent five years in charge of Tampa before joining English League One side Barnsley in July last year.

After being sacked by The Tykes in April, despite his team sitting in the play-off places, the 41-year-old was named as successor to Ian Murray at Rovers in September.

However, after only 15 games at the helm in Kirkcaldy, the former Wolves and Sheffield United defender is now on his way back to the second-tier USL Championship, where he began his managerial journey with Tampa in Florida in 2018.

Collins has been described by Sacramento as ‘one of the all-time winningest head coaches in USL Championship history’ and has made his first comments since the surprise development.

Speaking to the Sacramento website, he said: “I first of all would like to thank Todd [Dunivant, president] and Kevin [Nagle, owner] for this fantastic opportunity to join Sacramento Republic.

‘Can’t wait’

“I aim to repay that faith by working hard every day to bring success for everyone associated with the club.

“Sacramento have been one of the most consistently successful teams in the USL for the past few years and I can’t wait to help build on that platform.

“I am well aware that Sacramento Republic is more than just what happens on the pitch and I look forward to being part of the community and creating special memories for our fans.”

Collins guided Tampa to the play-offs for five consecutive years and the Eastern Conference title in 2020 and 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Neill and his family to Sacramento,” said Republic president and general manager Dunivant.

“His history of success in USL, combined with a steady demeanour and well-respected reputation, align with our pursuit of championship hardware.

“Neill is a proven winner, a fantastic leader, and we have no doubts he is the right man to lead our club forward.”

Collins’ departure leaves Raith hunting for their third manager of the season, with technical director John Potter and assistant Colin Cameron placed in temporary charge of the team until a successor can be found.