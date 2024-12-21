Neill Collins gives thoughts on Sacramento Republic move after stunning Raith Rovers exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Neill Collins gives thoughts on Sacramento Republic move after stunning Raith Rovers exit

The 41-year-old took charge at Stark's Park for just 15 games.

By Iain Collin
Departed Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Departed Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Neill Collins has vowed to bring success to new club Sacramento Republic following his shock departure from Raith Rovers.

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach has made his return to the United States after just three months in charge at Stark’s Park.

Sacramento, who average crowds of around 10,000 in California, triggered a clause in his Raith contract allowing the 41-year-old to take up what he has described as a ‘fantastic opportunity’.

Collins spent five years in charge of Tampa before joining English League One side Barnsley in July last year.

Former Raith manager Neill Collins looks at the ground and pinches his nose.
Neill Collins suffered highs and lows during his short spell in charge of Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

After being sacked by The Tykes in April, despite his team sitting in the play-off places, the 41-year-old was named as successor to Ian Murray at Rovers in September.

However, after only 15 games at the helm in Kirkcaldy, the former Wolves and Sheffield United defender is now on his way back to the second-tier USL Championship, where he began his managerial journey with Tampa in Florida in 2018.

Collins has been described by Sacramento as ‘one of the all-time winningest head coaches in USL Championship history’ and has made his first comments since the surprise development.

Speaking to the Sacramento website, he said: “I first of all would like to thank Todd [Dunivant, president] and Kevin [Nagle, owner] for this fantastic opportunity to join Sacramento Republic.

‘Can’t wait’

“I aim to repay that faith by working hard every day to bring success for everyone associated with the club.

“Sacramento have been one of the most consistently successful teams in the USL for the past few years and I can’t wait to help build on that platform.

“I am well aware that Sacramento Republic is more than just what happens on the pitch and I look forward to being part of the community and creating special memories for our fans.”

Collins guided Tampa to the play-offs for five consecutive years and the Eastern Conference title in 2020 and 2021.

John Potter stands in front of a packed Raith Rovers bench.
Technical director John Potter (standing) is back in charge of Raith Rovers temporarily. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Neill and his family to Sacramento,” said Republic president and general manager Dunivant.

“His history of success in USL, combined with a steady demeanour and well-respected reputation, align with our pursuit of championship hardware.

“Neill is a proven winner, a fantastic leader, and we have no doubts he is the right man to lead our club forward.”

Collins’ departure leaves Raith hunting for their third manager of the season, with technical director John Potter and assistant Colin Cameron placed in temporary charge of the team until a successor can be found.

More from Football

Rachel Borthwick. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram
Partner of St Johnstone star to 'enjoy Christmas with family' as she shares latest…
Dundee were beaten 1-0 at Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's 'disappointed dressing-room' after narrow Rangers defeat as reason behind Simon…
DAFC boss James McPake speaks to the match officials at full-time.
James McPake reacts to Dunfermline's defeat at Morton and David Wotherspoon's red card
Neill Collins in his final match in charge of Raith Rovers.
COMMENT: Neill Collins exit shock at Raith Rovers
Departed Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Raith Rovers announce shock departure of manager Neill Collins
Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan lifts lid on Dundee contract latest and discusses 100 appearance milestone
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin shows his frustration
Dundee United face festive striker shortage as ANOTHER front man suffers injury
St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk sitting in the stand.
Makenzie Kirk grateful ex-Hearts boss Steven Naismith didn't block St Johnstone switch
Sam Dalby will be in immediate contention for Dundee United
Sam Dalby keen to make Dundee United switch permanent as on-loan Wrexham star nears…
Chris Kane warms up before Dunfermline Athletic's Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.
Dunfermline Athletic: James McPake talks ex-St Johnstone striker Chris Kane comeback chances - and…

Conversation