I’m a Broughty Ferry gym owner – here’s the best places to work out in the town

Broughty Ferry is home to a buzzing fitness community and you can choose from multiple gyms, swimming groups and pilates studios.

But where are the BEST places to workout in the Dundee suburb?

We put the question to Rachael Burke, personal trainer (PT) and owner of PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry.

Here are her top recommendations for those looking to work up a sweat.

PWR Studios

As the owner of PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry, I need to give my women-only gym a shout-out.

We opened in the Forthill Sports Centre in 2017 and have since built up an amazing community of women of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

Our newly refurbished gym (it’s bright pink!) has a full range of modern equipment, with all the major machines.

We run dozens of exercise classes a week, including mum and baby fitness, weight lifting, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and pilates.

Members also have access to our team of PTs and a calendar of regular social events.

I love my gym: I love everything it stands for, I love weight training, and I love bringing women together.

Address: PWR, Forthill Sports Centre, Fintry Place, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 3DR

Website: pwr-studios.com

Price: From £30 per month

The Woodlands Hotel gym

The gym at the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry is where my fitness journey began in my early 20s.

As someone who was very new to the gym, I liked the fact that it was so small and quiet.

It attracts a slightly older crowd, so there was not an intimidating atmosphere and I wasn’t afraid of bumping into anyone I know!

There are no exercise classes here, but it does have a lovely pool, steam room and sauna – so it is perfect for people who want to unwind after their workout!

Due to its size, it has a minimal offering of gym equipment and weights, so I would say it’s better suited to beginners instead of advanced gym-goers.

Address: 13 Panmure Terrace, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2QL

Website: woodlandsdundee.co.uk/leisure-club

Price: From £44 per month

David Lloyd Dundee

David Lloyd Dundee is just a 10-minute drive from Broughty Ferry and is popular with locals.

It’s where I first worked when I became a qualified personal trainer in 2016 and I was also a member here for several years.

The health club has an excellent gym with all the major equipment as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, tennis courts and more.

They also host loads of exercise classes, including Zumba and yoga.

It worked really well for me as a mum because I could put my children into one of the kids’ classes and then head to the gym to get a workout in.

It is definitely on the pricier side, but I would say it is good value for money if you are planning to use all the facilities.

Address: Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth, Dundee, DD5 4HB

Website: davidlloyd.co.uk/clubs/dundee

Price: From £47 per month

The Reformer Studio

The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry was opened by Lynsey Donald and Shona Lees this summer and I absolutely love it.

They run a busy timetable of reformer pilates and barre classes, which are fantastic – even if I was totally humbled the first time I gave it a go.

Their Self Care Sunday events are also super-lovely.

You can either pay-per-class or book a block of classes, which offers a bit of flexibility as well.

The studio is also aesthetically pleasing – I would love it if my house looked like this!

Address: 60 Union Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2AU

Website: thereformerstudiobf.com

Price: From £10 per class