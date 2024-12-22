I’m a Broughty Ferry gym owner – here’s the best places to work out in the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

I’m a Broughty Ferry gym owner – here’s the best places to work out in the town

Rachael Burke, owner of Broughty Ferry gym PWR Studios, shares her favourite places to get a sweat on.

Gym owner and personal trainer Rachael Burke. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Gym owner and personal trainer Rachael Burke. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Broughty Ferry is home to a buzzing fitness community and you can choose from multiple gyms, swimming groups and pilates studios.

But where are the BEST places to workout in the Dundee suburb?

We put the question to Rachael Burke, personal trainer (PT) and owner of PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry.

Here are her top recommendations for those looking to work up a sweat.

PWR Studios

A smiling Rachael standing in front of PWR banner
Rachael runs Dundee’s only women’s only gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As the owner of PWR Studios in Broughty Ferry, I need to give my women-only gym a shout-out.

We opened in the Forthill Sports Centre in 2017 and have since built up an amazing community of women of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

Our newly refurbished gym (it’s bright pink!) has a full range of modern equipment, with all the major machines.

We run dozens of exercise classes a week, including mum and baby fitness, weight lifting, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and pilates.

Members also have access to our team of PTs and a calendar of regular social events.

I love my gym: I love everything it stands for, I love weight training, and I love bringing women together.

Address:  PWR, Forthill Sports Centre, Fintry Place, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 3DR

Website: pwr-studios.com

Price: From £30 per month

The Woodlands Hotel gym

a man on an exercise bike in the Cardio section in the Woodlands Hotel gym.
Cardio section in the Woodlands Hotel gym. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The gym at the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry is where my fitness journey began in my early 20s.

As someone who was very new to the gym, I liked the fact that it was so small and quiet.

It attracts a slightly older crowd, so there was not an intimidating atmosphere and I wasn’t afraid of bumping into anyone I know!

There are no exercise classes here, but it does have a lovely pool, steam room and sauna – so it is perfect for people who want to unwind after their workout!

Due to its size, it has a minimal offering of gym equipment and weights, so I would say it’s better suited to beginners instead of advanced gym-goers.

Address: 13 Panmure Terrace, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2QL

Website: woodlandsdundee.co.uk/leisure-club

Price: From £44 per month

David Lloyd Dundee

Bodybuilder John Craig working out at David Lloyd Dundee.
Bodybuilder John Craig working out at David Lloyd Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

David Lloyd Dundee is just a 10-minute drive from Broughty Ferry and is popular with locals.

It’s where I first worked when I became a qualified personal trainer in 2016 and I was also a member here for several years.

The health club has an excellent gym with all the major equipment as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, tennis courts and more.

They also host loads of exercise classes, including Zumba and yoga.

It worked really well for me as a mum because I could put my children into one of the kids’ classes and then head to the gym to get a workout in.

It is definitely on the pricier side, but I would say it is good value for money if you are planning to use all the facilities.

Address: Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth, Dundee, DD5 4HB

Website: davidlloyd.co.uk/clubs/dundee

Price: From £47 per month

The Reformer Studio

The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry is owned by Lynsey Donald (standing beside a rowing machine) and Shona Lees, sitting on it.
The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry is owned by Lynsey Donald (standing) and Shona Lees. Image: Alan Richardson

The Reformer Studio in Broughty Ferry was opened by Lynsey Donald and Shona Lees this summer and I absolutely love it.

They run a busy timetable of reformer pilates and barre classes, which are fantastic – even if I was totally humbled the first time I gave it a go.

Their Self Care Sunday events are also super-lovely.

You can either pay-per-class or book a block of classes, which offers a bit of flexibility as well.

The studio is also aesthetically pleasing – I would love it if my house looked like this!

Address: 60 Union Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2AU

Website: thereformerstudiobf.com

Price: From £10 per class

Conversation