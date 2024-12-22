REBECCA BAIRD: 24 things I learned in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: 24 things I learned in 2024

In her final column of the year before heading off to sunnier climes, Rebecca shares 24 life lessons from 2024.

There's a lot of life lived in a year and Rebecca has learned a lot - from hairstyling techniques to emotional lessons. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

For me, 2024 is ending early.

In fact, as of this weekend, I’m calling it. Cut! That’s a wrap, folks.

For the first time ever, I’m off to somewhere hot and far away come Christmas, and I’m not coming back until at least a couple of folk have broken their New Year’s resolutions.

And by the time you read this, my Out Of Office will be on (yes, I’m very smug) and my brain will be well and truly switched off.

But before I power down for the festivities, I thought I’d get a wee bit reflective, a touch sentimental. Go on, indulge me – it’s Christmas.

My ‘list of lessons’ is a tradition that I do every year, and naturally, every year the list grows longer.

Rebecca reflects on the year as it draws to a close. Image: Rebecca Baird.

Of course, this has nothing to do with the increasing nominal value of the years and everything to do with my ever-growing wisdom.

So here you have it, in no particular order: 24 things I learned in 2024 as a 29-year-old woman making a living as a writer in Dundee.

24 things I learned in 2024

  1. If you can’t blow dry your hair with a brush (hello fellow victims of the Sabrina Carpenter bangs), you are not inept at womanhood. You just need a less powerful hairdryer.

2. You don’t get through life without getting it wrong sometimes, so you’d better get good at making it right with the people around you.

3. Put a wash on. Just do it. I guarantee you, some laundry needs doing.

4. Being ‘boring’ is not the same thing as being bored.

An extremely entertaining night in my life. Image: Rebecca Baird.

5. Doing hobbies after work is really hard, and always worth it. Go to craft night, or running club, or whatever you don’t really feel like going to at 7pm.

6. Hi. Everyone is busy. Lose the fluff. Email like a man.

7. Instant messaging doesn’t mean 24/7 access to people. Ignore, be ignored. Make a cuppa.

8. Make your prettiest mug your work mug.

9. If you have control issues and want to become zen by sheer force of will, get a cat.

10. You have to say what it is you want, or you won’t get it.

Fable agrees it’s very important to pursue your hobbies, even when you’re tired. Image: Rebecca Baird.

11. Guilt and shame are not the same. The first is a signal to do something differently; the latter is no use to anyone, and very self-indulgent.

12. Good actors are worth watching, even in bad films. The inverse is not true.

13. You don’t have to always relate to your friends in order to keep loving them just as much as you always did.

14. Letting people compliment you is gracious. Denying what they say out of discomfort disguised as modesty is actually quite rude.

15. Faith isn’t always religious; religion isn’t always about faith.

16. You don’t need a new water bottle, you have one at home.

17. When paddleboarding on an icy loch, WEAR WATERPROOF SHOES.

Rebecca learned to paddleboard at Willowgate Activity Centre this winter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

18. If you’re buying souvenirs, make them useful items: coasters, glasses cases, playing cards. Sprinkle special memories into the everyday.

19. You’ll never regret leaving the function early. No one ever lost sleep over the things they didn’t divulge over 2am tequilas.

20. Lunch is hands down the best meal of the day. Stop skipping it. Stop saving all your best food for your evening meals. Make it the night before and have it for lunch instead.

21. There is no better feeling than capturing someone accurately on the page, and having them recognise themselves there. Nothing compares to it.

22. It is physically impossible to be apathetic or depressed while listening to Chappell Roan.

23. Good journalism, whatever that means to you, is worth paying for. The world is scary and uncertain. Decide which voices you trust and then support them financially if you can, because it’s important.

24. Get to know the people who inspire you, while they’re around. Even if you think they’re too busy, or you’re too shy. It’s a travesty, learning a friend’s favourite band at their funeral.

Merry Christmas! See you next year.

