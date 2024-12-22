Stirling ‘missing a trick’ without mural trail, says local street artist

An artist who has brightened walls across Stirling with his colourful designs says it’s high time for a mural trail in the city.

David Crossley recently completed a large mural outside Monument Dance Centre in Causewayhead and is eager to take on more projects in and around Stirling.

But he feels there’s more than enough room for other creatives to show off their talents too.

“Glasgow has its mural trail, and I think we’re missing a trick,” said the 57-year-old, who has become known locally as ‘The Mural Guy‘.

“There’s nothing in Stirling that keeps people in Stirling now, or guides them from one part to another.

“They’re being bussed in and bussed out.”

As well as leading visitors and residents through the city centre, David thinks the mural trail could highlight lesser-known historic Stirling sites and events, like the former Bandeath Munitions Depot, and the Barnwell brothers’ pioneering flights.

He feels a street art festival, similar to Nuart in Aberdeen, could also be an option.

“We’re halfway between the two major cities, and we’re the gateway to the Highlands.

“So, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work as an event.

“But you’ll get the same war cry of: ‘We don’t have the money to do it’.

“And that’s where I’m finding a lot of the blockage is coming from.”

Customs Roundabout murals could be in the works

The artist, who also works as a teaching assistant at Forth Valley College, is currently in talks with Stirling Council about creating new murals in the pedestrian underpasses at Customs Roundabout.

He said: “As you come down from Tesco, that used to be the old railway line that went towards Callander.

“So, I think there should be something there to celebrate the rail connection.

“The Riverside tunnel should definitely have something to do with the harbour area.

“And, obviously, the Battle of Stirling Bridge going over towards the bridge.

“Tourists walk through there and there’s nothing even explaining why that clock is there. Again: missing a trick.”

However, despite his clear vision for the project, David says securing funding has been an issue.

Involvement in street art is good for communities

One way around this barrier is to work with local businesses and organisations who are interested in providing space and materials for street art.

That’s exactly how the Monument Dance Centre’s spectacular “birds and bugs”-themed mural came about, when the dance school commissioned David to create the piece.

His biggest project to date, he says it took a total of 38 hours to complete, spread over summer 2024.

The children who attend dance classes there made suggestions for new additions to the mural every week as they passed, from frogs to unicorns.

“It just grew as it went,” said David.

But the artist went further than simply taking suggestions – he encouraged the dancers to roll up their sleeves.

“Every kid that’s in Monument Dance has had a shot on that wall.

“It may just be a wee block or whatever, but they’ve all had a shot.

“Because it gives them that ownership. It allows them to say: ‘Yes, we did that.’

“I’m big about trying to get community involvement because I feel and I’ve read as well that if you have that community ownership, it’s less likely that it will get vandalised.”

‘I’ve got more curiosity about Stirling’

Originally from Northern Ireland, David Crossley moved to Stirling in 1992.

“I think because I’m not from Stirling, I’ve got more curiosity about Stirling,” he said.

Always interested in art, he started painting murals around the age of 16, and trained as a tattoo artist when he was 18.

He began airbrushing (everything from helmets to motorcycles and cars) as a way of “winding down” after tattooing all week, and was able to channel the skills he learned into his street art.

David only began using spray cans to paint his murals around a year ago and, despite his accomplishments and ambition, is still learning.

“I suppose it’s like any job – you sometimes get that imposter syndrome,” he said.

