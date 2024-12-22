Stirling ‘missing a trick’ without mural trail, says local street artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling ‘missing a trick’ without mural trail, says local street artist

David Crossley only picked up a spray can for the first time a year ago. Now, he's championing the art form for Stirling.

David Crossley spent a total of 38 hours creating a unique mural in Causewayhead, with input from locals. Image: David Crossley
By Alex Watson

An artist who has brightened walls across Stirling with his colourful designs says it’s high time for a mural trail in the city.

David Crossley recently completed a large mural outside Monument Dance Centre in Causewayhead and is eager to take on more projects in and around Stirling.

But he feels there’s more than enough room for other creatives to show off their talents too.

“Glasgow has its mural trail, and I think we’re missing a trick,” said the 57-year-old, who has become known locally as ‘The Mural Guy‘.

“There’s nothing in Stirling that keeps people in Stirling now, or guides them from one part to another.

“They’re being bussed in and bussed out.”

David Crossley worked as a tattooist for many years, but always painted murals. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

As well as leading visitors and residents through the city centre, David thinks the mural trail could highlight lesser-known historic Stirling sites and events, like the former Bandeath Munitions Depot, and the Barnwell brothers’ pioneering flights.

He feels a street art festival, similar to Nuart in Aberdeen, could also be an option.

“We’re halfway between the two major cities, and we’re the gateway to the Highlands.

“So, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work as an event.

“But you’ll get the same war cry of: ‘We don’t have the money to do it’.

“And that’s where I’m finding a lot of the blockage is coming from.”

Customs Roundabout murals could be in the works

The artist, who also works as a teaching assistant at Forth Valley College, is currently in talks with Stirling Council about creating new murals in the pedestrian underpasses at Customs Roundabout.

He said: “As you come down from Tesco, that used to be the old railway line that went towards Callander.

“So, I think there should be something there to celebrate the rail connection.

Customs Roundabout in Stirling city centre has pedestrian underpasses below it, where David Crossley hopes to paint murals. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“The Riverside tunnel should definitely have something to do with the harbour area.

“And, obviously, the Battle of Stirling Bridge going over towards the bridge.

“Tourists walk through there and there’s nothing even explaining why that clock is there. Again: missing a trick.”

However, despite his clear vision for the project, David says securing funding has been an issue.

Involvement in street art is good for communities

One way around this barrier is to work with local businesses and organisations who are interested in providing space and materials for street art.

That’s exactly how the Monument Dance Centre’s spectacular “birds and bugs”-themed mural came about, when the dance school commissioned David to create the piece.

His biggest project to date, he says it took a total of 38 hours to complete, spread over summer 2024.

The children attending classes at Monument Dance Centre made suggestions for the mural and even helped to paint it. Image: David Crossley

The children who attend dance classes there made suggestions for new additions to the mural every week as they passed, from frogs to unicorns.

“It just grew as it went,” said David.

But the artist went further than simply taking suggestions – he encouraged the dancers to roll up their sleeves.

David’s largest mural to date has a ‘birds and bugs’ theme. Image: David Crossley

“Every kid that’s in Monument Dance has had a shot on that wall.

“It may just be a wee block or whatever, but they’ve all had a shot.

“Because it gives them that ownership. It allows them to say: ‘Yes, we did that.’

“I’m big about trying to get community involvement because I feel and I’ve read as well that if you have that community ownership, it’s less likely that it will get vandalised.”

‘I’ve got more curiosity about Stirling’

Originally from Northern Ireland, David Crossley moved to Stirling in 1992.

“I think because I’m not from Stirling, I’ve got more curiosity about Stirling,” he said.

Always interested in art, he started painting murals around the age of 16, and trained as a tattoo artist when he was 18.

David says response to the mural has been positive and he is keen to do more local community projects like it. Image: David Crossley

He began airbrushing (everything from helmets to motorcycles and cars) as a way of “winding down” after tattooing all week, and was able to channel the skills he learned into his street art.

David only began using spray cans to paint his murals around a year ago and, despite his accomplishments and ambition, is still learning.

“I suppose it’s like any job – you sometimes get that imposter syndrome,” he said.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation