Brides boost for in-demand Dundee make-up artist Hana

The self-employed make-up artist said her psychology degree helps her be a "listening ear" for brides on their big day.

Dundee make-up artist Hana Wilson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee make-up artist Hana Wilson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ian Forsyth

When she was younger, people told Hana Wilson from Dundee it was hard to have a full-time career in the beauty industry and it was better as a sideline or hobby.

But, after seven years working as a self-employed make-up artist she has proven the doubters wrong.

Hana says she has never been in such high demand, particularly in the wedding industry.

Journey to Dundee make-up artist

Hana first started in the beauty industry in 2012, when she qualified in spray tans, brows and waxing.

She worked from a spare room while studying at university and working part-time in social care.

Her first step in the world of make-up came in 2013, when she became a retail assistant at the newly-launched Urban Decay cosmetics counter at Debenhams in Dundee.

She said: “It was here that I learned the artistry of make-up, and it was not long before I was promoted to key artist in charge of training and artistry.

Dundee make-up artist Hana Wilson with a client. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This position took me around the UK – attending events, holding masterclasses and even training other make-up artists.

“I then left this position in 2016 to travel South-east Asia and Australia for 14 months.

“In 2017, I returned to Dundee and picked up my make-up brushes.

“I set up my home studio, where I continue to work today. I undertook several more beauty courses, with a focus on brow and lash services.”

In high demand from brides

Her career path has also included studying English at Dundee University and psychology and counselling at Abertay.

Hana became a self-employed make-up artist seven years ago, and her venture has experienced steady growth.

She said: “Bridal make-up is currently my bread and butter, as I am in high demand for this. But, in terms of beauty treatments, I find lash lifts in particular are extremely popular just now.

“In the aftermath of Covid, my business really took off in the bridal sector.

“Due to the backlog of rescheduled weddings, there was an influx of brides.

“I utilised this new demand by creating a professional website which directed a new flow of potential clients my way.

“I have had my busiest year yet with weddings, it’s been brilliant.”

The entrepreneur added that her degree in psychology and counselling has been paramount to her success in business.

Dundee make-up artist Hana Wilson with client Becka Kean. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Part of working in the beauty industry is being a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on for some clients, as well as providing a service.

“I’ve had so many of my clients say that coming to me is like a mini therapy session – they know I provide a non-judgemental safe space for them to offload anything that is stressing them out.”

In 2025, Hana plans to combine her make-up business with a new photography venture.

Conversation