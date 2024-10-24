Partner of St Johnstone star vows: ‘I won’t leave this world early without a fight’

The partner of St Johnstone legend Graham Carey has urged people to keep donating as she continues to fight cancer.

Mum-of-two Rachel Borthwick has vowed that she is not leaving the world early “without a fight” after revealing last month that treatment is no longer working for her.

Rachel was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time in November 2023.

In June, doctors said they could not detect cancer after she had received immunotherapy treatment.

But Rachel now says she is in stage four of the illness.

‘Never did I think I would be the one to get cancer,’ says Rachel Borthwick

Her Instagram post this week said: “On this day three years ago my world shattered around me.

“Just 33 years old with a four-year-old and a six-year-old.

“Never did I think I would be the one to get cancer and never did I think it would result in stage four just two years later.

“There are no words. I am completely numb to the pain.

“Emotionally and physically drained, it changes who you are as a person.

“It does not care how old you are, whether you are male or female, healthy, fit or a mum to two beautiful kids who need you, it will tear through you with no remorse.

“It is the absolute devil.”

Rachel has urged everyone to check themselves regularly, adding: “All I can say is please please just check yourselves regularly people.

“Once a month while in the shower is enough. Men and women.”

She is now pleading for more donations on her GoFundMe page which sits at more than £78,000.

She said: “It has also almost been a year since my lovely sister started my GoFundMe and we still haven’t reached our target.

“I know it’s close to Christmas and a lot of people struggle this time of year, but if every one of you who reads this could please just share my story/link it will help massively.

Wife of St Johnstone star says ‘I don’t back down easily’

“If I need to leave this world early, I’m not leaving without a fight and I don’t back down easily.

“I need as much as possible to sustain my healing process over the next few months and for any up and coming trials.

“This is for my kids because I know in my heart they just will not cope without me.”

Many have voiced their support for Rachel.

One person said: “This is heartbreaking. Thinking of you and your little ones so much.”

Another added: “Donated and wish you all the best in the journey, keep fighting.”