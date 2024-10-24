Partner of St Johnstone star vows: ‘I won’t leave this world early without a fight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partner of St Johnstone star vows: ‘I won’t leave this world early without a fight’

Rachel Borthwick has made a fundraising plea as she fears her two children will not cope without her.

By Chloe Burrell
Rachel Borthwick.
Rachel Borthwick has vowed she won't give up without a fight. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

The partner of St Johnstone legend Graham Carey has urged people to keep donating as she continues to fight cancer.

Mum-of-two Rachel Borthwick has vowed that she is not leaving the world early “without a fight” after revealing last month that treatment is no longer working for her.

Rachel was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time in November 2023.

In June, doctors said they could not detect cancer after she had received immunotherapy treatment.

But Rachel now says she is in stage four of the illness.

‘Never did I think I would be the one to get cancer,’ says Rachel Borthwick

Her Instagram post this week said: “On this day three years ago my world shattered around me.

“Just 33 years old with a four-year-old and a six-year-old.

“Never did I think I would be the one to get cancer and never did I think it would result in stage four just two years later.

“There are no words. I am completely numb to the pain.

Rachel Borthwick.
Rachel Borthwick has said she is “numb” to the pain. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

“Emotionally and physically drained, it changes who you are as a person.

“It does not care how old you are, whether you are male or female, healthy, fit or a mum to two beautiful kids who need you, it will tear through you with no remorse.

“It is the absolute devil.”

Rachel has urged everyone to check themselves regularly, adding: “All I can say is please please just check yourselves regularly people.

“Once a month while in the shower is enough. Men and women.”

Graham Carey.
Graham Carey. Image: SNS

She is now pleading for more donations on her GoFundMe page which sits at more than £78,000.

She said: “It has also almost been a year since my lovely sister started my GoFundMe and we still haven’t reached our target.

“I know it’s close to Christmas and a lot of people struggle this time of year, but if every one of you who reads this could please just share my story/link it will help massively.

Wife of St Johnstone star says ‘I don’t back down easily’

“If I need to leave this world early, I’m not leaving without a fight and I don’t back down easily.

“I need as much as possible to sustain my healing process over the next few months and for any up and coming trials.

“This is for my kids because I know in my heart they just will not cope without me.”

Many have voiced their support for Rachel.

One person said: “This is heartbreaking. Thinking of you and your little ones so much.”

Another added: “Donated and wish you all the best in the journey, keep fighting.”

