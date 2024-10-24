Outrage as £13m of Fife social care cuts to be decided in private

Fife health and social care bosses have been accused of “astonishing secrecy” as it emerged £13 million of services cuts will be decided in private.

Changes to home care, respite provision and urgent out-of-hours services are all likely amid a massive overspend.

And managers admit quality of care for hundreds of people could be impacted.

However, they have provoked outrage by opting to discuss details of the cuts at a closed-door meeting on Friday.

They say this is to allow Integration Joint Board members to talk about sensitive information inappropriate for the public domain.

And the outcome will be communicated afterwards.

But North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie slammed the move, saying: “The secrecy is astonishing.

“Parents, carers and workers deserve to know how the IJB is making decisions about their future.”

Cuts to respite provision and social work services to be discussed

The recovery plan was approved in principle during a public meeting in September.

However, several board members expressed concern about a lack of detail.

It included no information on how changes would work in practice or how vulnerable service users would be affected.

Managers admitted some of the cuts could be open to challenge from the Scottish Government and even the European Convention on Human Rights.

Fears were expressed for out-of-hours GP services, with mention of “further integration” to save £20,000.

Other plans include permanently raising the threshold to access social work services.

And a temporary cut in respite provision from six weeks per year to three is also likely.

‘Sort out the drive for secrecy’

Mr Rennie said: “It came as a bolt from the blue to many that the IJB was planning to cut millions from social care, respite care and urgent care services.

“These not only have an impact on patients but also on the operation of the NHS, especially hospitals.”

The Liberal Democrat MSP says he has been contacted by several worried constituents

“I am asking the chief executives of NHS Fife and Fife Council, as partners in the IJB, to sort out the drive for secrecy so we can all know how our money and services are being managed.”

Outcome of health and social care cuts ‘will be communicated’

Angela Anderson, a retired GP and member of a campaign group to save out-of-hours services is also angry.

She said: “This is totally unacceptable.

“The voice and views of the community are not to be heard as all discussions and decisions are to take place behind closed doors.”

However, a Fife Health and Social Care Partnership spokesperson defended the move.

She said: “The meeting will be private, for members of the board only, to enable them to fully discuss the detail of the financial recovery plan.

“We intend to communicate the outcome with our staff, partners and the public after it has taken place.”