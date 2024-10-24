Outrage as £13m of Fife social care cuts to be decided in private

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Outrage as £13m of Fife social care cuts to be decided in private

MSP Willie Rennie has criticised "astonishing secrecy" and says the public deserve to know how decisions are made.

By Claire Warrender
All aspects of social care are likely to be affected. Image: Shutterstock
All aspects of social care are likely to be affected. Image: Shutterstock

Fife health and social care bosses have been accused of “astonishing secrecy” as it emerged £13 million of services cuts will be decided in private.

Changes to home care, respite provision and urgent out-of-hours services are all likely amid a massive overspend.

Queen Margaret Hospital.
Out-of-hours services at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline could change. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And managers admit quality of care for hundreds of people could be impacted.

However, they have provoked outrage by opting to discuss details of the cuts at a closed-door meeting on Friday.

They say this is to allow Integration Joint Board members to talk about sensitive information inappropriate for the public domain.

And the outcome will be communicated afterwards.

But North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie slammed the move, saying: “The secrecy is astonishing.

“Parents, carers and workers deserve to know how the IJB is making decisions about their future.”

Cuts to respite provision and social work services to be discussed

The recovery plan was approved in principle during a public meeting in September.

However, several board members expressed concern about a lack of detail.

It included no information on how changes would work in practice or how vulnerable service users would be affected.

Managers admitted some of the cuts could be open to challenge from the Scottish Government and even the European Convention on Human Rights.

Fears were expressed for out-of-hours GP services, with mention of “further integration” to save £20,000.

Other plans include permanently raising the threshold to access social work services.

And a temporary cut in respite provision from six weeks per year to three is also likely.

‘Sort out the drive for secrecy’

Mr Rennie said: “It came as a bolt from the blue to many that the IJB was planning to cut millions from social care, respite care and urgent care services.

“These not only have an impact on patients but also on the operation of the NHS, especially hospitals.”

Fife MSP Willie Rennie says the public have a right to know how decisions on health and social care cuts are made.
Fife MSP Willie Rennie says the public have a right to know how decisions on health and social care cuts are made. Image: PA.

The Liberal Democrat MSP says he has been contacted by several worried constituents

“I am asking the chief executives of NHS Fife and Fife Council, as partners in the IJB, to sort out the drive for secrecy so we can all know how our money and services are being managed.”

Outcome of health and social care cuts ‘will be communicated’

Angela Anderson, a retired GP and member of a campaign group to save out-of-hours services is also angry.

She said: “This is totally unacceptable.

“The voice and views of the community are not to be heard as all discussions and decisions are to take place behind closed doors.”

However, a Fife Health and Social Care Partnership spokesperson defended the move.

She said: “The meeting will be private, for members of the board only, to enable them to fully discuss the detail of the financial recovery plan.

“We intend to communicate the outcome with our staff, partners and the public after it has taken place.”

More from Fife

Leven Promenade.
Man taken to hospital in Dundee after major emergency response on Leven seafront
All aspects of social care are likely to be affected. Image: Shutterstock
9 unusual animal stories from Tayside and Fife including snakes in a bed and…
All aspects of social care are likely to be affected. Image: Shutterstock
Fife hotel set to appear on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
All aspects of social care are likely to be affected. Image: Shutterstock
Six sites for new Cupar recycling centre ruled out during 18-month search
Kevan Coventry
Fife cannabis driver used illegal drug as painkiller after being scared off OxyContin by…
Grindr, Robbie Hamilton
Police called as Fife Grindr sextortionist re-surfaces in fresh scam probe
Overton Road in Kirkcaldy.
Person taken to hospital after incident in Kirkcaldy
Jonathan Rhind
Rapist jailed for Fife and Perthshire attacks
All aspects of social care are likely to be affected. Image: Shutterstock
Man dies as police called to Fife Coastal Path in Kinghorn
Boguslaw Lach
Man who smashed up Dunfermline court with mallet also caught with knife

Conversation