Partner of St Johnstone star shares ‘best news she could have hoped for’ in cancer fight

Rachel Borthwick, the partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey, has shared the “best news she could have hoped for” in her cancer fight.

⁣Rachel revealed in November she had been given her fourth diagnosis in two years.

The 35-year-old was initially given the all-clear in 2022 but has continued to fight the disease after she found another lump on her body in March 2023.

Earlier this year she opened up on the mental and physical toll of fighting cancer.

‘I can’t thank you enough’

However, in her latest Instagram post, the mum-of-two said she was lost for words after doctors told her “they can’t really see any cancer” following her latest scan.

On Tuesday, she wrote: “I genuinely can’t find the right words.

“This is the best news I could have hoped and prayed for.

“Today has been a tough one mentally and emotionally but I won’t go into that right now.

“I also just need to be clear on this, these results do not mean I am cancer-free.

“It just means there is nothing visible to the naked eye on the PET (positron emission tomography) scan.

“There will most likely be cancer cells still there and I am still classed as incurable.

“But for now I can breathe a little easier until my next three-month scan and just enjoy our big holiday.

“I can’t thank you all enough for your support and prayers, it honestly means the world to me.”

‘Battle isn’t over yet’

Rachel’s sister Sarah previously set up a GoFundMe page to help fund possible treatment options and associated travel costs.

More than £69,000 has been raised so far.

Rachel added: “The battle isn’t over yet, and probably won’t be for a long time but I can only take each day as it comes.

“I also want to mention the immunotherapy keeping me alive is only given for two years on the NHS at the moment, although that could change in the future.

“I will continue to fundraise and do whatever it takes to stay here for my babies, even if it means running from one end of the earth to the other.”

Earlier this year Rachel was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024.