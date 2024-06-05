Partner of St Johnstone star shares ‘best news she could have hoped for’ in cancer fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partner of St Johnstone star shares ‘best news she could have hoped for’ in cancer fight

⁣Rachel Borthwick revealed in November she had been given her fourth cancer diagnosis in two years.

By Andrew Robson
⁣Rachel Borthwick cancer update
⁣Rachel Borthwick shared the news on Tuesday. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

Rachel Borthwick, the partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey, has shared the “best news she could have hoped for” in her cancer fight.

⁣Rachel revealed in November she had been given her fourth diagnosis in two years.

The 35-year-old was initially given the all-clear in 2022 but has continued to fight the disease after she found another lump on her body in March 2023.

Earlier this year she opened up on the mental and physical toll of fighting cancer.

‘I can’t thank you enough’

However, in her latest Instagram post, the mum-of-two said she was lost for words after doctors told her “they can’t really see any cancer” following her latest scan.

On Tuesday, she wrote: “I genuinely can’t find the right words.

“This is the best news I could have hoped and prayed for.

“Today has been a tough one mentally and emotionally but I won’t go into that right now.

Rachel Borthwick celebrates her latest cancer news
Rachel Borthwick shared news with followers on Instagram. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

“I also just need to be clear on this, these results do not mean I am cancer-free.

“It just means there is nothing visible to the naked eye on the PET (positron emission tomography) scan.

“There will most likely be cancer cells still there and I am still classed as incurable.

“But for now I can breathe a little easier until my next three-month scan and just enjoy our big holiday.

“I can’t thank you all enough for your support and prayers, it honestly means the world to me.”

‘Battle isn’t over yet’

Rachel’s sister Sarah previously set up a GoFundMe page to help fund possible treatment options and associated travel costs.

More than £69,000 has been raised so far.

Rachel at the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024.
Rachel at the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024. Image: The Vine
St Johnstone ace Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Rachel added: “The battle isn’t over yet, and probably won’t be for a long time but I can only take each day as it comes.

“I also want to mention the immunotherapy keeping me alive is only given for two years on the NHS at the moment, although that could change in the future.

“I will continue to fundraise and do whatever it takes to stay here for my babies, even if it means running from one end of the earth to the other.”

Earlier this year Rachel was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024.

