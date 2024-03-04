Partner of St Johnstone star and Dundee green campaigner named among Scotland’s top influencers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Partner of St Johnstone star and Dundee green campaigner named among Scotland’s top influencers

A Fife photographer and a Scone mum who runs a family blog were also honoured.

By Chloe Burrell
Rachel Borthwick (left) and Danni Menzies with Laura Young at the Scottish Influencer Awards.
Rachel Borthwick (left) and Danni Menzies with Laura Young at the Scottish Influencer Awards. Image: The Vine

The partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey and a Dundee environmental campaigner have been named among Scotland’s top influencers.

Rachel Borthwick, the partner of the Saints midfielder who is fighting cancer for a fourth time, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024.

The 35-year-old – who is mother to Jaxon, eight, and Marlowe, six – announced in November that she had been diagnosed with the disease again.

Posting on Instagram after receiving the award at Sunday’s event, she said: “What an honour.”

Rachel Borthwick.
Rachel Borthwick told of her pride at winning an award. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram
Laura Young.
Dundee climate activist Laura Young at the awards. Image: Laura Young/X

Meanwhile, Dundee climate activist Laura Young was crowned Scottish Influencer of the Year.

The PhD student has been campaigning for the ban of disposable vapes since 2022 after regularly spotting them scattered on the street.

She also inspired the Scottish Government to consider the ban.

Posting on X, Laura said: “Absolutely blown away that I have been given this title, and such a huge moment for all those who use their social media for advocating for people and planet!”

Photographer John Murray, from the East Neuk of Fife, also took home a gong after he was named Visual Influencer of the Year.

John Murray.
John Murray from Fife was named the Visual Influencer of the Year. Image: The Vine
Jasmine McInnes.
Jasmine McInnes with her award for Family Influencer of the Year. Image: The Vine

And Scone-based Jasmine McInnes, who shares the trials and tribulations of parenting to 40,000 followers on Instagram, picked up the Family Influencer of the Year award.

 

She said: “We are absolutely honoured to win, especially with so many incredible accounts in our category.

“Never in a million years did I think that posting a picture on Instagram would lead to a community of 40,000 like-minded followers who are winging adulthood and parenthood each and every day, just like us.

‘We’re so thankful to everyone who nominated us’

“With a guilt-free parenting approach, we have connected with so many and inspired thousands to travel as a family.

“We only get one shot at this life so let’s cram as many food-filled adventures and memories into it as we can.

“We are so thankful to everyone who nominated us and who supports our journey every day.”

The Scottish Influencer Awards were hosted by former A Place in the Sun presenter Danni Menzies, who told The Courier beforehand about her love for coming home to Perthshire.

More from Perth & Kinross

Sean McGovern. Image: Police Scotland.
Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly
Police on Newhouse Place in Perth after a rape was reported. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police investigate Perth rape as blue forensics tent put up
Scotland fans at the fan zone outside the Cherrybank Inn during the Euros in 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pub reveals details of Euro 2024 fan zone
Food in the Park in Blair Atholl.
'Respected' chip shop and pizzeria in Highland Perthshire has price cut by £100k
Perth prison governor Andy Hodge talking to one of the artists in front of a wall of paintings
Perth Prison artwork will raise money for fellow military veterans
Two police vans outside a property on Strathtay Road, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Males aged 16 and 44 charged with firearms offences after Perth police raid
Matthew Dorans. Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver who led police on 90mph chase through rural Perthshire spent four months in…
Danni Menzies was raised in Kenmore.
A Place in the Sun host on love for coming home to Perthshire as…
Hayley Smith, Rio Moore and Callum Penman standing next to a Hairy Highland Coo sculpture in Perth Concert Hall
Last call for Perthshire towns to join CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail
Exterior of Perth Museum.
Perth Museum: First look at opening weekend plans

Conversation