Partner of St Johnstone star and Dundee green campaigner named among Scotland’s top influencers

The partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey and a Dundee environmental campaigner have been named among Scotland’s top influencers.

Rachel Borthwick, the partner of the Saints midfielder who is fighting cancer for a fourth time, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024.

The 35-year-old – who is mother to Jaxon, eight, and Marlowe, six – announced in November that she had been diagnosed with the disease again.

Posting on Instagram after receiving the award at Sunday’s event, she said: “What an honour.”

Meanwhile, Dundee climate activist Laura Young was crowned Scottish Influencer of the Year.

The PhD student has been campaigning for the ban of disposable vapes since 2022 after regularly spotting them scattered on the street.

She also inspired the Scottish Government to consider the ban.

Posting on X, Laura said: “Absolutely blown away that I have been given this title, and such a huge moment for all those who use their social media for advocating for people and planet!”

Photographer John Murray, from the East Neuk of Fife, also took home a gong after he was named Visual Influencer of the Year.

And Scone-based Jasmine McInnes, who shares the trials and tribulations of parenting to 40,000 followers on Instagram, picked up the Family Influencer of the Year award.

She said: “We are absolutely honoured to win, especially with so many incredible accounts in our category.

“Never in a million years did I think that posting a picture on Instagram would lead to a community of 40,000 like-minded followers who are winging adulthood and parenthood each and every day, just like us.

‘We’re so thankful to everyone who nominated us’

“With a guilt-free parenting approach, we have connected with so many and inspired thousands to travel as a family.

“We only get one shot at this life so let’s cram as many food-filled adventures and memories into it as we can.

“We are so thankful to everyone who nominated us and who supports our journey every day.”

The Scottish Influencer Awards were hosted by former A Place in the Sun presenter Danni Menzies, who told The Courier beforehand about her love for coming home to Perthshire.