Locals warned of increase in flying activity over Leuchars

Locals are being warned about an increase in military flying activity over Leuchars in the days ahead.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed there will be flights during the day and at night as part of “routine” training.

Hawk aircraft will be deployed in the region.

It could mean more noise for residents in and around the Fife town.

A spokesperson for the MOD said: “Daytime flying activity from March 4 to 19 will be associated with a routine deployment of up to four Hawks from RAF Leeming to Leuchars.

“RAF Lossiemouth is completing routine night flying training from March 4 to 7.

“Leuchars acts as a diversion for Lossiemouth and so there may be aircraft using the airfield for night flying training.”

Leuchars Station transferred to the Army in 2015 but still has a fully operational airfield.