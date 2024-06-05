Caravans pitch up at Camperdown Park for third time in six weeks

Nearly a dozen caravans have pitched up at Camperdown Park in Dundee for the third time in six weeks.

The latest group of 11 caravans arrived at the public park on Monday night, as well as elsewhere in Dundee.

Dundee City Council warned it would take legal action against a Traveller camp on an empty site at the Waterfront last month.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Travellers return to Camperdown Park in Dundee

A Dundee resident living close to Camperdown Park has now hit out how the council are dealing with camps.

The man – who did not wish to be named – said: “I’m being forced out of my local park because of the Travellers taking over the space.

“Why should local taxpayers be forced out of our public space – the council needs to reclaim this space for the people of Dundee.

“This is the third time a large group have pitched up – why can’t the council get them off quicker?

“I just think they’re not dealing with the situation well enough.”

One visitor to Camperdown Park on Tuesday evening described the encampments as “never-ending”.

“Groups of travellers keep rocking up and taking over large parts of the park,” he added.

“Something has got to be done about it.”

Council ‘taking legal action’ against Camperdown occupiers

Another dog walker at the public park said the latest group “must have arrived on Monday night”.

They added: “I come here a couple of times a day to walk my dog and this is the first time I’ve seen this lot.

“They’re in the exact same sport as the first group that came around a month ago.

“I’m not bothered about it as long as they don’t bother me.”

In response to the latest encampment a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware and we are taking the appropriate legal action.

“The council’s liaison officer has previously visited the site to offer advice.”