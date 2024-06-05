Caravans pitch up at Camperdown Park for third time in six weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Caravans pitch up at Camperdown Park for third time in six weeks

Dundee City Council said it is taking "appropriate legal action" against the latest occupiers.

By Andrew Robson
The latest traveller encampment at Camperdown Park in Dundee.
The latest encampment at Camperdown. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Nearly a dozen caravans have pitched up at Camperdown Park in Dundee for the third time in six weeks.

The latest group of 11 caravans arrived at the public park on Monday night, as well as elsewhere in Dundee.

Dundee City Council warned it would take legal action against a Traveller camp on an empty site at the Waterfront last month.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

Travellers return to Camperdown Park in Dundee

A Dundee resident living close to Camperdown Park has now hit out how the council are dealing with camps.

The man – who did not wish to be named – said: “I’m being forced out of my local park because of the Travellers taking over the space.

At least 11 caravans are part of the latest encampment.
At least 11 caravans are part of the latest encampment. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“Why should local taxpayers be forced out of our public space – the council needs to reclaim this space for the people of Dundee.

“This is the third time a large group have pitched up – why can’t the council get them off quicker?

“I just think they’re not dealing with the situation well enough.”

One visitor to Camperdown Park on Tuesday evening described the encampments as “never-ending”.

“Groups of travellers keep rocking up and taking over large parts of the park,” he added.

“Something has got to be done about it.”

Council ‘taking legal action’ against Camperdown occupiers

Another dog walker at the public park said the latest group “must have arrived on Monday night”.

They added: “I come here a couple of times a day to walk my dog and this is the first time I’ve seen this lot.

“They’re in the exact same sport as the first group that came around a month ago.

The latest Traveller group at Camperdown Park
The group at Camperdown Park. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I’m not bothered about it as long as they don’t bother me.”

In response to the latest encampment a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware and we are taking the appropriate legal action.

“The council’s liaison officer has previously visited the site to offer advice.”

