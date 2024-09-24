Partner of St Johnstone star ‘utterly heartbroken’ at latest cancer setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partner of St Johnstone star ‘utterly heartbroken’ at latest cancer setback

Rachel Borthwick says she may have to get more chemotherapy.

By Chloe Burrell
Rachel Borthwick.
Rachel Borthwick is continuing to battle cancer. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

The partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey says she is “utterly heartbroken” after the latest setback in her fight against cancer.

Mum-of-two Rachel Borthwick was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time in just two years last November.

Then, following a scan in June this year, Rachel was told by doctors that they could not see any cancer after she had received immunotherapy treatment.

But in a post on Instagram, she revealed the treatment has stopped working for her.

‘This immunotherapy was supposed to be my miracle’

The post said: “After having clear scans four months ago, I now have a hot spot which is a node showing in my chest.

“It’s the same one that showed in the scan before treatment started.

“I also have another node round the back at my latissimus dorsi, which isn’t showing red so it’s classed as moderate, but it’s still not good.

Rachel Borthwick.
Rachel at the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024. Image: The Vine

“This basically means that the ‘breakthrough immunotherapy’ has stopped working for me.

“This immunotherapy was supposed to be my miracle.

“It has worked wonders for so many people with triple-negative (cancer) and I just cannot believe this is happening to me.”

Rachel added: “We are still in the process of making a plan but it is looking like more chemo which I do not want.

Graham Carey.
Graham Carey. Image: SNS

“This chemo would be given two weeks in a row with only one week off.

“More side effects, more needles, more pain, more hair loss.

“And then the question is, how long do I stay on it for? Until it stops working? Until my body can’t take any more?

‘I am not giving up’

“I would also need a port fitted in my chest because my veins are so wrecked that they wouldn’t cope with frequent cannulas.

“I am not giving up, but it’s starting to feel like a downward spiral.

“I am completely and utterly heartbroken.”

Rachel’s sister Sarah previously set up a GoFundMe page to help fund “alternative medicine”.

More than £71,000 has been raised so far, with an influx of donations following the latest update.

