Conman posed as bank fraud investigator to rip off Tayside couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Conman posed as bank fraud investigator to rip off Tayside couple

Derek Moore ran a sophisticated scheme to con people across Scotland out of money.

By Dave Finlay
Edinburgh High Court sign
Moore was sent to the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing.

A despicable conman who duped an elderly couple in Tayside out of more than £20,000 has been jailed for more than 13 years.

Vulnerable and elderly people were conned out of £250,000 in a Scotland-wide scam while Derek Moore posed as a bank fraud investigator.

Victims were persuaded they were being targeted at bank branches and Moore was an investigator.

In some cases their bank cards were taken from them.

Judge Lord young told Moore, 42, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The frauds which you perpetrated on elderly and vulnerable people were particularly cruel.”

He said: “This was a highly sophisticated operation which involved significant levels of planning and deception.”

More than £280,000 was gained or sought through the scam between August 2021 and February 2022 in Dundee, Perth and elsewhere in Scotland.

Moore, formerly of Chapel Street, Rutherglen, in South Lanarkshire, earlier admitted five charges of fraud committed while acting with others.

Moore also impersonated a police officer to get his hands on two shotguns which were lawfully held by one of the victims of the bank scam.

He admitted two charges of illegal possession of shotguns and a further offence of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He was jailed for 13-and-a-half years.

Tayside couple ripped off

The court heard Moore contacted one couple by phone and told the woman he was from her bank fraud team.

He got them to attend at a luxury jeweller in Dundee to buy a watch before travelling to Glasgow to hand the timepiece to him.

He also induced them to hand over the man’s bank cards and purchased a bracelet using a card.

He also used them and the man’s driving licence in an attempt to get money from a Glasgow bank branch.

The victims were also persuaded to go to a bank in Perth and transfer £20,000 to another account.

Further frauds

An 83-year-old woman was called by Moore pretending to be from her bank fraud team.

She went to a bank branch in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, and withdrew £15,000 and went to the town’s railway station to hand the cash over to him.

She was also induced to transfer a further £20,000 to another bank account.

A 70-year-old man in Dundonald, Ayrshire, was contacted by the fraudster and persuaded to make transactions transferring money from his account.

An 80-year-old woman attended a bank branch in Musselburgh High Street after being contacted by the fake investigator and transferred £15,000 to an account in the name of Priya Seta.

Moore also got her bank cards, account numbers and PINs to withdraw £1500 and attempt to get a further £3600.

An 85-year-old woman was targeted in the scam and more than £80,000 was extracted after she attended bank branches in Lerwick to make transfers of money and online banking was set up in her name.

Moore’s former girlfriend Julie McQuade, 31, of Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, was jailed for 30 months after she took part in the fraud against the woman on Shetland.

Guns and heroin

Moore took possession of two of guns, while masquerading as a police officer, from one of the fraud victims who legally owned the weapons.

Police recovered heroin worth almost £2000 and a further firearm at Moore’s flat in Rutherglen on February 18 2022.

Defence counsel Graham Robertson said his client Moore previously worked as a chef, but suffered ill health in recent years.

He said there was no suggestion that Moore was the mastermind behind the criminal scheme and appeared to have been “very much a foot soldier”.

He said what brought Moore to court were matters that could be described as “pretty despicable”.

Kelly Duling, counsel for McQuade, maintained her client was a vulnerable person who had a traumatic background.

The pair originally stood trial at Ayr Sheriff Court and pled guilty during the proceedings.

The sheriff, who can impose a maximum term of five years’ imprisonment, sent the case to the High Court because of its greater sentencing powers.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jamie Mullan
Fife roads menace receives prison term and ANOTHER lifetime ban
Xbox controller
Dundee 'mighty thief' swung drug pipe at Asda worker when caught stealing Xbox controllers
Alistair Maxwell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Perth man jailed for 126th offence after Christmas Day police clash
Adam Fotheringham
Cyclist thrown from bike by overtaking student in Fife
Paedophile from Fife went on illegal campervan tour of Scotland's beauty spots
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Asda worker's £47k Lottery swindle and 126mph driver
Gavin Morrison outside Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy flasher jailed for seven-year terror campaign
Craig McComb
Driver used car as 'weapon' to knock cyclist off bike in Glenrothes
Poitr Danowski appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Domestic brute drove home drunk from Perth court after downing two litres of vodka
Scottish cash
Fife man to pay back community after £45k tax dodge