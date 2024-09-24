Hunt for driver as van stolen in Pitlochry and crashed after 40-mile police chase on A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for driver as van stolen in Pitlochry and crashed after 40-mile police chase on A9

A 16-year-old female passenger was injured and has been arrested.

By Chris Cromar
The A9 with Pitlochry in the background.
The A9 towards Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police are hunting for a driver after a van was stolen in Pitlochry and crashed after a 40-mile chase on the A9.

A 16-year-old female passenger was injured in the collision on the B9150 near Ralia.

She was arrested after the incident.

Police pursued the van from Pitlochry up the A9 before the crash near Netwtonmore.

The B9150 was closed as a result of the incident.

Eyewitnesses said online they saw a number of police cars driving past them with their lights on during the incident.

Female passenger, 16, arrested

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 9.05am on Tuesday, police were called to the A9 at Pitlochry following a report of a van having been stolen.

“Following a police pursuit, the vehicle was traced to the B9150 near Ralia, Newtonmore, where it had crashed.

“A 16-year-old female passenger was injured and has been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the van.

“The B9150 has now reopened.”

