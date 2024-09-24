Hunt for driver as van stolen in Pitlochry and crashed after 40-mile police chase on A9

Police are hunting for a driver after a van was stolen in Pitlochry and crashed after a 40-mile chase on the A9.

A 16-year-old female passenger was injured in the collision on the B9150 near Ralia.

She was arrested after the incident.

Police pursued the van from Pitlochry up the A9 before the crash near Netwtonmore.

The B9150 was closed as a result of the incident.

Eyewitnesses said online they saw a number of police cars driving past them with their lights on during the incident.

Female passenger, 16, arrested

A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 9.05am on Tuesday, police were called to the A9 at Pitlochry following a report of a van having been stolen.

“Following a police pursuit, the vehicle was traced to the B9150 near Ralia, Newtonmore, where it had crashed.

“A 16-year-old female passenger was injured and has been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the van.

“The B9150 has now reopened.”