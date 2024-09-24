Stirling Starbucks to open in Thistles centre this week with freebies up for grabs

An opening date has been revealed for a new branch of Starbucks in Stirling city centre.

The coffee giant will open its doors in the Thistles shopping centre on Saturday, September 28 at 9am.

To mark the occasion, the first 200 customers to visit the shop will receive a free reusable cup with any large drink purchased.

There will also be complimentary samples from the chain’s food and drinks menu on offer.

Anyone in the shopping centre on Friday September 27, the day before the official opening, will be in with the chance of receiving a voucher for a free drink at Starbucks. It can be used the following day, once the new coffee shop is up and running.

And customers visiting the branch on Saturday can take part in a competition, guessing the number of coffee beans in a jar, with a hamper full of Starbucks coffee, merchandise and more as the star prize.

Global brands are back in style at the Thistles

There is already a Starbucks drive-thru in Stirling, with another in the works, but this weekend will mark the first time the global brand has opened a city centre location.

The move comes alongside the news that popular clothing retailer H&M will make a grand return to the Thistles in 2025 after a five year absence, occupying part of the former Debenhams department store.

Gary Turnbull, centre director at the Thistles centre said: “The exciting addition of Starbucks to our roster of retailers reflects our commitment to providing our visitors with a diverse shopping experience.

“Whether it’s grabbing a coffee on the go or enjoying a moment to relax, we know that Starbucks will quickly become a favourite destination for our shoppers.

“We’re anticipating opening day to be busy with some fantastic prizes up for grabs, so shoppers are advised to get here early.”

