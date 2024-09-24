Stirling Starbucks to open in Thistles centre this week with freebies up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Starbucks to open in Thistles centre this week with freebies up for grabs

Stirling residents will finally be able to get their frappuccino fix in the heart of the city.

By Alex Watson
Thirsty shoppers will soon have a new option for a drink or bite to eat. Image: Boyloso/Shutterstock
Thirsty shoppers will soon have a new option for a drink or bite to eat. Image: Boyloso/Shutterstock

An opening date has been revealed for a new branch of Starbucks in Stirling city centre.

The coffee giant will open its doors in the Thistles shopping centre on Saturday, September 28 at 9am.

To mark the occasion, the first 200 customers to visit the shop will receive a free reusable cup with any large drink purchased.

There will also be complimentary samples from the chain’s food and drinks menu on offer.

Anyone in the shopping centre on Friday September 27, the day before the official opening, will be in with the chance of receiving a voucher for a free drink at Starbucks. It can be used the following day, once the new coffee shop is up and running.

And customers visiting the branch on Saturday can take part in a competition, guessing the number of coffee beans in a jar, with a hamper full of Starbucks coffee, merchandise and more as the star prize.

Global brands are back in style at the Thistles

There is already a Starbucks drive-thru in Stirling, with another in the works, but this weekend will mark the first time the global brand has opened a city centre location.

The move comes alongside the news that popular clothing retailer H&M will make a grand return to the Thistles in 2025 after a five year absence, occupying part of the former Debenhams department store.

Thistles Shopping Centre has faced difficult trading conditions in recent years, but things seem to be on the up. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Gary Turnbull, centre director at the Thistles centre said: “The exciting addition of Starbucks to our roster of retailers reflects our commitment to providing our visitors with a diverse shopping experience.

“Whether it’s grabbing a coffee on the go or enjoying a moment to relax, we know that Starbucks will quickly become a favourite destination for our shoppers.

“We’re anticipating opening day to be busy with some fantastic prizes up for grabs, so shoppers are advised to get here early.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation