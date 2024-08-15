H&M and Starbucks returning to Thistles Centre could be ‘catalyst’ for Stirling city centre reinvention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

H&M and Starbucks returning to Thistles Centre could be ‘catalyst’ for Stirling city centre reinvention

The Thistles Centre bringing in two popular chains is a sign of exciting things to come for Stirling city centre, says a local expert.

By Isla Glen
Thistles Shopping Centre sign. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Thistles Shopping Centre sign. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Two major brands have announced plans to open in Stirling’s Thistle Centre, but what does this mean for the health of the city centre?

Clothing retailer H&M is making its grand return in 2025 after a five year absence, occupying part of the former Debenhams department store.

Coffee giant Starbucks will open its first city centre location, taking over the former Carphone Warehouse unit, later this year.

Current favourites – including Schuh, CeX, Perfume Shop, Clarks and Fat Face – have renewed and extended leases in the centre.

Mark Hewett, director at asset manager Scoop, says these long-term contracts are a sign of “commitment” to Stirling, will bring local jobs and boost footfall in Thistles.

Stirling city centre continues to attract shoppers. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The brands are investing in a city presence, with building warrants lodged with Stirling Council valuing the fit out of H&M’s unit at £1,100,000 and Starbucks’ conversion of a retail unit to serve food and drink at £120,000.

It comes as the city is set to enter a new era. The transformational Craigforth Campus redevelopment has been backed by councillors, Asda has been given permission to build a supermarket near Springkerse Retail Park, and Stirling Studios is set to host the next generation of film talent at the former Forthside MoD site.

H&M could draw in other retailers

For Leigh Sparks, a professor of retail studies at Stirling University and chair of Scotland’s Town Partnership, the announcement is “positive news”.

Many people in Stirling are hoping for Zara to return, or other big brands to take up residence; Professor Sparks does not rule it out.

“If you think about the population of Stirling and you think about the demographic, we’ve got 17,000 students here at the university,” said Professor Sparks.

Leigh Sparks is a professor of retail studies

“Catering to particular segments of the population in particular ways is important and H&M, I think, is a signifier of that and it’s possible, therefore, people will look at that and say if they’re going there, there must be an interesting market there, maybe we’ll have a better look at Stirling as a consequence.

“So, there may be other brands, other independent retailers, that will have some confidence that actually they can benefit from the draw of a big brand.”

Stirling has reinvented its city centre post-pandemic

But most importantly, Professor Sparks says, Stirling must be viewed as a place as a whole and the opportunities that come with the location.

Events – such as Stirling Highland Games, monthly markets and the Bloody Scotland Festival – gives “confidence for businesses”.

He said: “We are having to reinvent our towns and city centres because it’s a recognition that retailing is affected by online, by out of town locations.

“And therefore, it’s about what uses can we bring into town more generally and how do we get different groups of people coming to a town at different times so we get football in all sorts of ways.”

King Street in Stirling city centre. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

While some might be quick to suggest it’s a sign of Stirling “bouncing back” from the pandemic, Professor Sparks explains that it’s a “different offering” that has adapted to challenges both before and after 2020.

He said: “What the owners and the managers of the Thistles have done, what’s happening in the streets outside the Thistle Centre, is pointing to something that is a little bit different to what was there before.

“So, there’s an energy and a buzz and there’s more things happening, but it’s not the same old stuff that was here in 2019-20 coming back.”

Hopes that H&M and Starbucks could act as a ‘catalyst’

Go Forth Stirling Business Improvement District (BID) project director Danielle McRorie-Smith was “thrilled” to hear the two major brands are set to open in the Thistles.

She said: “It’s always wonderful when new businesses come here and it just shows what a thriving and popular location Stirling is.

“The city attracts a wide range of national brands and independent retailers which illustrates the confidence business owners have in Stirling and is a real boost for business growth.”

Go Forth Stirling BID project director, Danielle McRorie-Smith

Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed also welcomed the news.

She said: “Seeing large brands such as H&M and Starbucks opening stores within the city shows a confidence in the retail environment locally.

“I am also pleased to see that H&M’s new store will form part of the former Debenhams unit which is by some distance the largest empty unit in our city centre at present.

“I really hope these new stores will be a catalyst for other big brands to return to the city and increase footfall to the city centre and boost the local economy.”

More from News

Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn.
Readers' views on whether new VAT laws caused demise of Kilgraston School in Perthshire
Ewan McGregor.
Ewan McGregor's £2m Perthshire mansion to feature in new TV show
Local farmers have been deployed after the lorry overturned in Cupar. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Rescue operation launched after lorry with 20 cattle overturns in Cupar
SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth.
Headteachers given power to ban mobiles after Fife school violence outbreak
2
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Plans for two coffee shacks on the site of a former priory in Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews, have been dismissed on appeal Picture shows; Greyfriars Garden St Andrews. St Andrws. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 05/06/2023
St Andrews coffee kiosk plan scuppered days before land ownership battle
Lochlands junction on the Forfar bypass. Image: Google
Call for 'unsafe' Lochlands junction to be sorted before hundreds of Forfar homes are…
3
Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan.
Bridge of Allan school offers to help pupils affected by Kilgraston closure
What the Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project
£120k design contract for Dundee Eden Project active travel route
4
Police in Cowgate, Dundee
Boy, 15, charged with carrying offensive weapon after disturbance in Dundee city centre
Emergency services on the A92 near Arbroath.
Two toddlers among four taken to hospital after A92 crash near Arbroath

Conversation