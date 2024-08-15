A9 dualling: Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section next in line for construction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling: Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section next in line for construction

Transport boss Fiona Hyslop said construction on the Perthshire section would begin after the contract is awarded next year.

By Alasdair Clark
The section of the road will be the next to start construction. Image: DC Thomson.
Construction work to dual the A9 between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig will be the next to get under way, the SNP transport chief promised today.

Fiona Hyslop pledged there would be “no let up” on the commitment to dual the road in full between Perth and Inverness by 2035.

It comes after the government was forced to admit it would fail to meet its original promise to dual the road by 2025.

On Thursday, Ms Hyslop announced a shortlist of contractors will be invited to bid for the latest stage of the work for the section between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig.

A computer generated video showing how the Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section of A9 could look after dualling work.

She said it demonstrates “unwavering commitment” to the project.

The transport secretary was in the Highlands to learn more about the Tomatin to Moy stretch.

SNP government ‘committed’ to safe A9

“When construction gets under way in earnest on this section, it will roll continually until the A9 between Perth and Inverness is fully dualled,” he said.

“The Tay Crossing to Ballinluig project will be the next section to reach construction.”

Ms Hyslop continued: “We are committed to delivering a safe, reliable, resilient and dualled A9 between Perth and Inverness in line with our published delivery plan, which anticipates dualling to be operational by the end of 2035.

“Whilst the magnitude and complexities of this work are considerable, there will be no let-up on progressing the dualling programme.”

