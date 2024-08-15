A9 dualling: Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section next in line for construction

Construction work to dual the A9 between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig will be the next to get under way, the SNP transport chief promised today.

Fiona Hyslop pledged there would be “no let up” on the commitment to dual the road in full between Perth and Inverness by 2035.

It comes after the government was forced to admit it would fail to meet its original promise to dual the road by 2025.

On Thursday, Ms Hyslop announced a shortlist of contractors will be invited to bid for the latest stage of the work for the section between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig.

She said it demonstrates “unwavering commitment” to the project.

The transport secretary was in the Highlands to learn more about the Tomatin to Moy stretch.

SNP government ‘committed’ to safe A9

“When construction gets under way in earnest on this section, it will roll continually until the A9 between Perth and Inverness is fully dualled,” he said.

“The Tay Crossing to Ballinluig project will be the next section to reach construction.”

Ms Hyslop continued: “We are committed to delivering a safe, reliable, resilient and dualled A9 between Perth and Inverness in line with our published delivery plan, which anticipates dualling to be operational by the end of 2035.

“Whilst the magnitude and complexities of this work are considerable, there will be no let-up on progressing the dualling programme.”