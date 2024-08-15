Ewan McGregor’s £2m Perthshire mansion to feature in new TV show

Film star Ewan McGregor’s £2 million Glencarse mansion is set to feature in a new TV show.

The actor, famed for Trainspotting and Star Wars, is embarking on a motorbike ride from his Perthshire home to England via Scandinavia for Apple TV+.

Travelling with friend Charley Boorman, it will mark two decades since the pair first filmed together.

They last journeyed from Argentina to Los Angeles in 2020 for another Apple TV+ series Long Way Up.

In an interview earlier this year, McGregor revealed that he had started to feel a “pull” to return home to Perthshire.

He said: “I definitely started to feel this pull home. I never saw it coming, it’s weird.

“I think whoever made the world started with Scotland and got it right.

“I don’t think you appreciate it when you’re young as much as you do when you’re older.”

Ewan McGregor to travel across country with friend for new show

McGregor and Boorman will travel on vintage, refurbished bikes to Boorman’s home in the south of England – but they are taking the long way.

The show will seem them head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics, through Europe before hopping back over the English Channel.

In total, the 10-part series will take the pair to over 15 countries and will see them immerse themselves in culture.

Speaking about the show McGregor, 53, said: “On a rather tricky, sandy bit of Long Way Up, Charley and I started to daydream about another trip to keep our minds off the scary road at hand.

“This is that trip. Rusty old bikes and 10,000 miles of Scandinavia, and Eastern and Central Europe.

“A big loop from my house in Scotland to Charley’s house in England. Long way home…magic.”

Boorman, 57, added: “It has been such a pleasure to get back on the road on motorcycles with my best friend Ewan.

“We’ve talked about doing this trip on old bikes since the last one. Traveling around Scandinavia and Europe has been a blast on our beautiful bikes.”

McGregor, who grew up in Crieff, bought his C-listed 10-bedroom Carse of Gowrie home last May.

It had been on the market for offers over £2.15 million.