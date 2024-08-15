Ewan McGregor’s £2m Perthshire mansion to feature in new TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan McGregor’s £2m Perthshire mansion to feature in new TV show

The Trainspotting star also talks about the "pull" of returning to the area he grew up in.

By Chloe Burrell
Ewan McGregor.
Ewan McGregor's Perthshire home will feature on a new TV show. Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Film star Ewan McGregor’s £2 million Glencarse mansion is set to feature in a new TV show.

The actor, famed for Trainspotting and Star Wars, is embarking on a motorbike ride from his Perthshire home to England via Scandinavia for Apple TV+.

Travelling with friend Charley Boorman, it will mark two decades since the pair first filmed together.

They last journeyed from Argentina to Los Angeles in 2020 for another Apple TV+ series Long Way Up.

In an interview earlier this year, McGregor revealed that he had started to feel a “pull” to return home to Perthshire.

He said: “I definitely started to feel this pull home. I never saw it coming, it’s weird.

“I think whoever made the world started with Scotland and got it right.

“I don’t think you appreciate it when you’re young as much as you do when you’re older.”

Ewan McGregor to travel across country with friend for new show

McGregor and Boorman will travel on vintage, refurbished bikes to Boorman’s home in the south of England – but they are taking the long way.

The show will seem them head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics, through Europe before hopping back over the English Channel.

In total, the 10-part series will take the pair to over 15 countries and will see them immerse themselves in culture.

Speaking about the show McGregor, 53, said: “On a rather tricky, sandy bit of Long Way Up, Charley and I started to daydream about another trip to keep our minds off the scary road at hand.

“This is that trip. Rusty old bikes and 10,000 miles of Scandinavia, and Eastern and Central Europe.

“A big loop from my house in Scotland to Charley’s house in England. Long way home…magic.”

Boorman, 57, added: “It has been such a pleasure to get back on the road on motorcycles with my best friend Ewan.

“We’ve talked about doing this trip on old bikes since the last one. Traveling around Scandinavia and Europe has been a blast on our beautiful bikes.”

McGregor, who grew up in Crieff, bought his C-listed 10-bedroom Carse of Gowrie home last May.

It had been on the market for offers over £2.15 million.

Conversation