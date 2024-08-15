Readers’ views on whether new VAT laws caused demise of Kilgraston School in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Readers’ views on whether new VAT laws caused demise of Kilgraston School in Perthshire

"Kilgraston isn’t the first to be hit by this policy and won’t be the last."

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn.
Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The news that Kilgraston School in Perthshire is to close attracted a strong response from Courier readers.

Earlier this week, we revealed that the fee-paying private boarding school was to shut just a year after being saved.

In a letter to parents, Kilgraston School blamed changes to VAT exemptions for private schools and an £860,000 financial black hole for the closure.

School bosses also indicated that the current register of 173 pupils fell short of the 210 required to break even.

Readers took to The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s social media pages to express their views.

‘Charging VAT will have a catastrophic effect on private schools’

The school’s immediate closure on Tuesday attracted hundreds of comments on our Facebook page.

And many showed little sympathy over the blaming by school bosses of new VAT legislation for the demise.

Taking to Facebook, Brian Clark wrote: “Yeah, VAT’s the reason, not the – checks notes – £860k blackhole a year since being saved?

“Someone’s not very good at fiscal management and shouldn’t be running a school, private or otherwise.”

While CB Hunter added: “Nothing to do with VAT most businesses survive paying it.

“Private schools should be that.

“No charitable status – no VAT exclusions.”

Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn.
Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

But others hit back saying the removal of the VAT exemption will have a “catastrophic effect” on private schools across the country.

Nicola Livingston wrote: “Charging VAT is going to have a catastrophic effect on private schools.

“Not the really rich ones that the elite attend, the average, independent ones that working people use.

“Kilgraston isn’t the first to be hit by this policy and won’t be the last.”

‘So many children’s education disrupted’

Writing on our Facebook page, Karen King added said: “It’s so very sad, so many children’s education disrupted, staff with no jobs and those who board too.

“Especially the week before schools return leaving it so hard for people to organise alternatives.”

Other readers were less sympathetic after the announcement, including Robert Sheridan who wrote: “If the parents are that intent on private education then they should pay for it.”

Cheryl Peebles, The Courier’s senior feature writer specialising in schools and family, said levying VAT on private schools could widen the gap between the “haves and the have-nots”.

Have you been affected by the closure of Kilgraston School?

If so, please contact The Courier’s live news team on livenews@thecourier.co.uk.

More from Perth & Kinross

Ewan McGregor.
Ewan McGregor's £2m Perthshire mansion to feature in new TV show
Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan.
Bridge of Allan school offers to help pupils affected by Kilgraston closure
Perth Sheriff Court, Paul McCafferty
Perth 'Jekyll and Hyde' murder threat boyfriend jailed for trying to strangle partner
Ross Boag
Farm worker snorted 11g cocaine and downed Mad Dog and Buckfast before Scone house…
Destiny Bridge from underneath beside River Tay
What's it like to walk across Perth's new Destiny Bridge?
David Jones
Shamed Perthshire officer's police career over after groping women at bravery awards bash
Luke MacDonald
Paranoid Perth thug jailed for 'ferocious' attack that broke man's face
Burglar with torch
Prolific thief back behind bars after midnight raid on Perth family's home
Edward Townsley
'Inveterate fraudster and thief' from Perthshire scammed people across Scotland
Pete Chan in China China takeaway with four other men with their arms around one another's shoulders
Perth takeaway fans travel from Liverpool, Wick - and Dundee - for one last…

Conversation