Josh Mulligan lifts lid on Dundee contract latest and discusses 100 appearance milestone

Josh Mulligan says his first 99 Dundee appearances have passed in a flash.

He’s hoping his 100th appearance is a memorable one as the Dark Blues head to Rangers aiming to earn a first win at Ibrox in 23 years.

Mulligan’s time at the club has seen huge changes – in the dugout, in the changing-room and the structure of the club.

His debut came at the end of a painful season for the club, a few days after the sacking of Jim McIntyre and with relegation already confirmed.

100 players

Remarkably it makes him the second-longest serving member of the current Dundee squad, only behind the man he replaced that day in 2019, Fin Robertson, by just over an hour.

Since then Mulligan has seen exactly 100 players signed for Dundee, the majority of whom have come and gone in his time at the club.

He’s on his fourth manager while this interview took place in the club’s training centre at D&A College.

There are plans to build a new complex of their own on Riverside Drive and, hopefully, a shiny new stadium to follow at Camperdown Park.

“It definitely has gone quickly. I think the first one was when I was 16 against St Mirren,” Mulligan said.

“It’s been a long time, but it feels like it’s just went by so quick. I’m happy with that milestone, it’s a good one to hit.

“It’s been a long journey so far but hopefully I can keep it going.”

He added: “I think the highlight so far has been winning the Championship.

“I played every game and it was a great season for me personally, for the team and for the club.

“A lot of boys that I came through with were involved in that season as well.

“That did make it more special.

“But it wasn’t just them, the whole team were all really close and I still keep in touch with a lot of the boys.”

Academy boys

That particular age group has yielded impressive results with Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Sam Fisher all earning Championship title medals in 2023.

Anderson and Fisher have left while Cameron reached the 100 milestone in the most recent fixture at Hearts.

“Lyall has done really well. Hopefully all of us can keep going and keep pushing on,” Mulligan added.

“You very rarely see many academy boys make 100 appearances for one club, to be honest.

“For me and Lyall to do that is really good.

“Like I say, hopefully the other boys can do that as well and kick on.

“And hopefully I can be involved somehow this weekend and make that 100th appearance.

“Games at Ibrox are always good ones to be a part of, definitely.

“Ibrox is massive. It’s a massive stadium and a massive club. I’m looking forward to it.”

Contract latest

All being well, Mulligan will break through the 100 appearance barrier and add plenty more this season.

But will he still be at the club beyond the summer?

His current contract, a two-year deal signed after that promotion in 2023, expires at the end of the season.

From the turn of the year, other clubs can make pre-contract offers for the Dundee man.

Compensation would be required after the club offered an improved deal.

Asked what the state of play on the contract extension is, Mulligan said: “To be honest, I’m just letting my agent sort all that out.

“It is a big decision. Look, I’m happy playing games of football.

“That’s just what I want to do, play games of football.

“I’ll just leave that to my agent to sort out the contract stuff.

“I’m on 99 appearances and that’s a lot of games.

“If I can keep playing games of football, then I’ll be happy.”