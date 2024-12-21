Josh Mulligan lifts lid on Dundee contract latest and discusses 100 appearance milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Josh Mulligan lifts lid on Dundee contract latest and discusses 100 appearance milestone

The Dens Park academy graduate hopes to make his 100th appearance today at Rangers.

Josh Mulligan
Dundee academy graduate Josh Mulligan shows off the new 2024/25 kit in the summer. Image: David Young
By George Cran

Josh Mulligan says his first 99 Dundee appearances have passed in a flash.

He’s hoping his 100th appearance is a memorable one as the Dark Blues head to Rangers aiming to earn a first win at Ibrox in 23 years.

Mulligan’s time at the club has seen huge changes – in the dugout, in the changing-room and the structure of the club.

His debut came at the end of a painful season for the club, a few days after the sacking of Jim McIntyre and with relegation already confirmed.

100 players

Remarkably it makes him the second-longest serving member of the current Dundee squad, only behind the man he replaced that day in 2019, Fin Robertson, by just over an hour.

Dundee debutants Josh Mulligan replacing Fin Robertson
Dundee debutants – Josh Mulligan (left) replacing Fin Robertson against St Mirren in 2019. Image: SNS

Since then Mulligan has seen exactly 100 players signed for Dundee, the majority of whom have come and gone in his time at the club.

He’s on his fourth manager while this interview took place in the club’s training centre at D&A College.

There are plans to build a new complex of their own on Riverside Drive and, hopefully, a shiny new stadium to follow at Camperdown Park.

“It definitely has gone quickly. I think the first one was when I was 16 against St Mirren,” Mulligan said.

“It’s been a long time, but it feels like it’s just went by so quick. I’m happy with that milestone, it’s a good one to hit.

“It’s been a long journey so far but hopefully I can keep it going.”

Josh Mulligan enjoys his first league goal for Dundee.
Josh Mulligan enjoys his first league goal for Dundee.

He added: “I think the highlight so far has been winning the Championship.

“I played every game and it was a great season for me personally, for the team and for the club.

“A lot of boys that I came through with were involved in that season as well.

“That did make it more special.

“But it wasn’t just them, the whole team were all really close and I still keep in touch with a lot of the boys.”

Academy boys

That particular age group has yielded impressive results with Lyall Cameron, Fin Robertson, Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Sam Fisher all earning Championship title medals in 2023.

Anderson and Fisher have left while Cameron reached the 100 milestone in the most recent fixture at Hearts.

“Lyall has done really well. Hopefully all of us can keep going and keep pushing on,” Mulligan added.

Dundee academy graduates with the Championship trophy
Dundee academy graduates with the Championship trophy in May 2023. Image: SNS.

“You very rarely see many academy boys make 100 appearances for one club, to be honest.

“For me and Lyall to do that is really good.

“Like I say, hopefully the other boys can do that as well and kick on.

“And hopefully I can be involved somehow this weekend and make that 100th appearance.

“Games at Ibrox are always good ones to be a part of, definitely.

“Ibrox is massive. It’s a massive stadium and a massive club. I’m looking forward to it.”

Contract latest

All being well, Mulligan will break through the 100 appearance barrier and add plenty more this season.

But will he still be at the club beyond the summer?

Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Josh Mulligan has been in fine form in recent weeks as he approaches 100 games for Dundee. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

His current contract, a two-year deal signed after that promotion in 2023, expires at the end of the season.

From the turn of the year, other clubs can make pre-contract offers for the Dundee man.

Compensation would be required after the club offered an improved deal.

Asked what the state of play on the contract extension is, Mulligan said: “To be honest, I’m just letting my agent sort all that out.

“It is a big decision. Look, I’m happy playing games of football.

“That’s just what I want to do, play games of football.

“I’ll just leave that to my agent to sort out the contract stuff.

“I’m on 99 appearances and that’s a lot of games.

“If I can keep playing games of football, then I’ll be happy.”

