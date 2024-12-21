COURIER OPINION: Young cancer survivor reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas

When it comes to the festive season, we spend hours racing through shopping centres and trawling websites in some sort of strange scavenger hunt, trying to find the perfect gifts for the loved ones in our lives.

But our story of eight-year-old Lawson from Montrose in the Weekend magazine shows that the best present isn’t something that money can buy.

The youngster was recently joined by his mum, dad, brothers and close family as he “rang the bell” at Ninewells Hospital – marking the end of his treatment for cancer.

It was a big moment for Lawson – and other patients receiving treatment for the disease – to help draw a line under the hospital visits and regular medication and often signals that patients can get back to having some sense of a “normal life”.

Is there truly a better gift for Lawson and his family than that? And it’s the perfect example of the true meaning of Christmas.

Mum Kelly put it best: “Lawson finishing his cancer treatment is the best Christmas present.

“It was such an emotional day when he rang the bell, and it was such a relief to see him finally complete treatment.”

Watching a child go through treatment for something as sinister as cancer is heartbreaking for any parent and Kelly had to watch her wee boy get chemotherapy for three years.

And now Kelly, husband Craig and the family, can look forward to Christmas Day.

“It will be all of my family and Craig’s and we will be doing the full works for Christmas.

“Lawson is looking forward to it and he is really excited.”

But it’s not just Lawson and his family who are experiencing true joy this December.

Good news all around

Across Courier Country we are seeing acts of kindness, large and small, being carried out on a daily basis.

From volunteers looking after vulnerable people and animals, to businesses helping provide presents and dinners so that people in need have something good on Christmas Day, these gestures can truly be a bright spot in what can be a dark and dingy winter and they make a real difference.

So although it can probably induce eyerolls over the dinner table, despite the fact that we face numerous hardships throughout the year it’s important to take a moment and appreciate the wins and special moments leading up to December 25 and realise that they are what Christmas is all about.