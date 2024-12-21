COURIER OPINION: Young cancer survivor reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Young cancer survivor reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas

The story of a young Montrose boy shows that the best Christmas gifts can't be bought.

Lawson has completed his cancer treatment in time for Christmas.
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By The Courier Comment

When it comes to the festive season, we spend hours racing through shopping centres and trawling websites in some sort of strange scavenger hunt, trying to find the perfect gifts for the loved ones in our lives.

But our story of eight-year-old Lawson from Montrose in the Weekend magazine shows that the best present isn’t something that money can buy.

The youngster was recently joined by his mum, dad, brothers and close family as he “rang the bell” at Ninewells Hospital – marking the end of his treatment for cancer.

It was a big moment for Lawson – and other patients receiving treatment for the disease – to help draw a line under the hospital visits and regular medication and often signals that patients can get back to having some sense of a “normal life”.

Is there truly a better gift for Lawson and his family than that? And it’s the perfect example of the true meaning of Christmas.

Mum Kelly put it best: “Lawson finishing his cancer treatment is the best Christmas present.

“It was such an emotional day when he rang the bell, and it was such a relief to see him finally complete treatment.”

Watching a child go through treatment for something as sinister as cancer is heartbreaking for any parent and Kelly had to watch her wee boy get chemotherapy for three years.

And now Kelly, husband Craig and the family, can look forward to Christmas Day.

“It will be all of my family and Craig’s and we will be doing the full works for Christmas.

“Lawson is looking forward to it and he is really excited.”

But it’s not just Lawson and his family who are experiencing true joy this December.

Good news all around

Across Courier Country we are seeing acts of kindness, large and small, being carried out on a daily basis.

From volunteers looking after vulnerable people and animals, to businesses helping provide presents and dinners so that people in need have something good on Christmas Day, these gestures can truly be a bright spot in what can be a dark and dingy winter and they make a real difference.

So although it can probably induce eyerolls over the dinner table, despite the fact that we face numerous hardships throughout the year it’s important to take a moment and appreciate the wins and special moments leading up to December 25 and realise that they are what Christmas is all about.

Conversation