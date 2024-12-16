Dundee’s departed academy graduates: How have Max Anderson, Seb Lochhead and Luke Graham fared this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s departed academy graduates: How have Max Anderson, Seb Lochhead and Luke Graham fared this season?

Two left on permanent transfers while one headed out on loan - Courier Sport catches up with their progress.

Max Anderson celebrates his winner for Crawley Town at Charlton.
Max Anderson celebrates his winner for Crawley Town at Charlton. Image: Paul Phelan/Shutterstock
By George Cran

This summer saw three Dundee academy graduates move on to new clubs.

Two on permanent deals bringing in transfer fees and one heading out on loan.

Max Anderson had made 95 appearances for the Dark Blues before heading off for pastures new, trying his luck in the English football pyramid.

He joined League One new boys Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee after making just one competitive appearance under manager Tony Docherty.

Also heading out permanently was a youngster who had barely graduated from the youth setup.

Seb Lochhead joined Wolves from Dundee this summer. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Seb Lochhead joined Wolves from Dundee this summer. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Seb Lochhead was only 16 but had been part of the first-team setup at the start of the season, though didn’t play in a competitive fixture.

He joined Wolves for an initial £300,000 fee with add-ons on transfer deadline day.

Fellow centre-back Luke Graham, meanwhile, made his Premiership debut in an opening-day derby at Dundee United before joining Falkirk on loan until the end of the season.

So how have the trio got on since flying the nest?

Max Anderson

Anderson joined Crawley Town, a club owned by a group of US cryptocurrency ‘tech bros’ who have courted controversy in their short time in English football, in late July.

It was a tough start for ‘Maxy’, as he was known around Dens Park.

Anderson started on the opening day and Crawley defeated Blackpool 2-1 to kick off their League One campaign with a win.

Max Anderson scores for Crawley
Max Anderson fires in the winner for Crawley Town at Charlton. Image: Paul Phelan/Shutterstock

He started the next two with Crawley winning both but form turned sour pretty quickly.

A loss at Wigan kicked off a run of just one win in 18 matches amid which manager Scott Lindsey, who masterminded a run from relegation candidate to play-off winner the season before, left for MK Dons.

Former Charlton, Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot took charge and it has taken time for things to improve.

However, the last eight games have seen only two defeats with 12 points picked up.

A 2-1 win at Charlton at the start of December saw Anderson bagging the 89th-minute winner – a moment he described as “unbelievable”.

It was the former Dundee man’s second goal of the season.

He’s been a key man in the middle of the park for The Red Devils, starting 15 of 19 league matches.

Crawley remain in the relegation zone in League One after missing the chance to leapfrog Peterborough United at the weekend, losing 4-3 with Anderson starting once more.

Seb Lochhead

Seb Lochhead signed for Wolves last Friday. Image: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.
Seb Lochhead signed for Wolves in August. Image: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

Young defender Lochhead went straight into the Wolves youth academy.

However, injury has disrupted his start to life at Molineux.

The youngster has had to wait to get out on the pitch for the U/18 side this season.

He came on as a sub in a 1-1 U/18 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United in November.

His first start came on Saturday, playing the the opening hour in a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Wolves are fifth in the U/18 Premier League North.

Luke Graham

Luke Graham has been a hit on loan at Falkirk. Image: SNS

Central defender Graham has been a real success story on loan at Falkirk.

The Bairns lead the way at the top of the Championship with the Dee youngster playing a pivotal role since joining in September.

Graham has played 12 times, starting and playing through to the final whistle each time – until Saturday.

Despite being left footed young Graham has impressed on the right side of defence.

Things didn’t go well for the Dee loanee at the weekend, however. He was sent off after just nine minutes for handball denying a goalscoring opportunity against Ayr.

The Bairns lost 5-2 but remain top of the table with Graham enduring a harsh lesson amid an otherwise successful loan spell.

More from Dundee FC

A series of Christmas gifts are on offer from the area's football clubs. Image: Dundee FC/Dundee United
7 eye-catching Christmas gifts for sale at Tayside and Fife's football clubs
Dundee and Burnley owners have announced a strategic partnership.
Dundee and Burnley - what does the 'strategic partnership' mean for the Dark Blues?
Scott Robertson with wife Sam, and daughters Harper and Ella.
Wife's tribute to 'incredibly witty' former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after…
Lyall Cameron thanks skipper Simon Murray after making it 4-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Incredible stat revealed as Dundee's progress compared to last year's top-six chase
2
Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson has died
Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 35
Scott Tiffoney was in fine form. Image: SNS
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney provides new contract update and says there is more to come…
Five players from DFC were at the Kingsway building today to help with the Help for Kids toys appeal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as Dundee FC stars get into Christmas spirit by supporting toy appeal
4
Dundee star Lyall Cameron over the years.
Lyall Cameron's 100 Dundee appearances in focus - which club legends has he surpassed…
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee FC star Antonio Portales linked with top flight Mexican side
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty plans to make the most of 'crazy' schedule ahead of…

Conversation