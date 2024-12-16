Dundee’s departed academy graduates: How have Max Anderson, Seb Lochhead and Luke Graham fared this season?

This summer saw three Dundee academy graduates move on to new clubs.

Two on permanent deals bringing in transfer fees and one heading out on loan.

Max Anderson had made 95 appearances for the Dark Blues before heading off for pastures new, trying his luck in the English football pyramid.

He joined League One new boys Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee after making just one competitive appearance under manager Tony Docherty.

Also heading out permanently was a youngster who had barely graduated from the youth setup.

Seb Lochhead was only 16 but had been part of the first-team setup at the start of the season, though didn’t play in a competitive fixture.

He joined Wolves for an initial £300,000 fee with add-ons on transfer deadline day.

Fellow centre-back Luke Graham, meanwhile, made his Premiership debut in an opening-day derby at Dundee United before joining Falkirk on loan until the end of the season.

So how have the trio got on since flying the nest?

Max Anderson

Anderson joined Crawley Town, a club owned by a group of US cryptocurrency ‘tech bros’ who have courted controversy in their short time in English football, in late July.

It was a tough start for ‘Maxy’, as he was known around Dens Park.

Anderson started on the opening day and Crawley defeated Blackpool 2-1 to kick off their League One campaign with a win.

He started the next two with Crawley winning both but form turned sour pretty quickly.

A loss at Wigan kicked off a run of just one win in 18 matches amid which manager Scott Lindsey, who masterminded a run from relegation candidate to play-off winner the season before, left for MK Dons.

Former Charlton, Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Rob Elliot took charge and it has taken time for things to improve.

However, the last eight games have seen only two defeats with 12 points picked up.

A 2-1 win at Charlton at the start of December saw Anderson bagging the 89th-minute winner – a moment he described as “unbelievable”.

It was the former Dundee man’s second goal of the season.

He’s been a key man in the middle of the park for The Red Devils, starting 15 of 19 league matches.

Crawley remain in the relegation zone in League One after missing the chance to leapfrog Peterborough United at the weekend, losing 4-3 with Anderson starting once more.

Seb Lochhead

Young defender Lochhead went straight into the Wolves youth academy.

However, injury has disrupted his start to life at Molineux.

The youngster has had to wait to get out on the pitch for the U/18 side this season.

He came on as a sub in a 1-1 U/18 Premier League draw at home to Leeds United in November.

His first start came on Saturday, playing the the opening hour in a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool.

Wolves are fifth in the U/18 Premier League North.

Luke Graham

Central defender Graham has been a real success story on loan at Falkirk.

The Bairns lead the way at the top of the Championship with the Dee youngster playing a pivotal role since joining in September.

Graham has played 12 times, starting and playing through to the final whistle each time – until Saturday.

Despite being left footed young Graham has impressed on the right side of defence.

Things didn’t go well for the Dee loanee at the weekend, however. He was sent off after just nine minutes for handball denying a goalscoring opportunity against Ayr.

The Bairns lost 5-2 but remain top of the table with Graham enduring a harsh lesson amid an otherwise successful loan spell.