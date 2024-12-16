Paedophile Dundee student ‘created a demand’ for child abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile Dundee student ‘created a demand’ for child abuse images

Lushuai Maxwell, 28, was caught with more than 30 hours of sickening videos when police raided his home in Dundee's West End.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lushuai Maxwell
A paedophile student caught with more than 30 hours of child abuse videos has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Lushuai Maxwell’s vile stash was uncovered on hard drives following a raid on his home in Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Maxwell was “embarrassed” by media coverage of his previous court appearance and told social workers that he is not sexually attracted to children.

Prosecutor Rachel Wallace detailed how officers obtained a search warrant for his address in the West End after receiving intelligence about the presence of indecent images.

Lushuai Maxwell
The fiscal depute said: “A full examination was carried out and 146 videos were recovered from the two hard drives.

“There were 114 Category A videos, 26 Category B and four Category C.

“These were accessible to the accused and had a total run time of 30 hours and 71 minutes.

“They showed predominantly girls and in some instances, boys aged between four and 14 years of age.”

A ‘fairly depressing tale’

Maxwell pled guilty to possessing indecent images at his home on River Crescent between July 11 2022 and April 18 2023.

He was acquitted of a separate charge of possessing an image containing bestiality.

The 28-year-old returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Larry Flynn told the court: “It’s a fairly depressing tale and a sad tale about what happened during the course of the lockdown.

“It’s not an excuse but it’s where he ended up.

“The publicity in the papers and online meant he lost his part-time job.

“He’s quite shy in nature and found that very embarrassing.”

Mr Flynn said Maxwell, a second-year student, was “hopeful” of maintaining his place at university and added that he has the support of his girlfriend.

Creating a demand for child abuse images

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told Maxwell: “I have read what you told the author of the report and also read that you claimed to have no predilection or fascination for pre-pubescent children.

“Each of the children shown is a victim. A victim that will no doubt suffer lifelong physical and psychological trauma.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court

“My understanding from experience in other areas is that they are often children no more than slaves often from the poorest parts of the world such as the Philippines and Thailand whose parents sell the children into slavery to organised criminals who make money from producing this type of material.

“You downloaded them and stored them. That creates a demand.

“It’s important you recognise this is a serious matter.”

The sheriff said he would have been considering custody were a community-based, rehabilitative alternative not available.

Maxwell was placed on a three-year community payback order where he must comply with the Moving Forward Making Changes programme.

He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work and was made subject to the sex offenders’ register for five years.

